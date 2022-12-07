Kailyn Lowry Addresses Critics’ ‘Obsession’ as Major Rumor Swirls

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry made some time to address “trolls” as rumors swirled that she secretly welcomed her fifth child, and her first with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

The pregnancy rumors have been swirling for months and the MTV alum denied the accusations multiple times. Still, the gossip has persisted. Lowry spoke to her critics directly after people thought she had welcomed the baby — with some social media users claiming they heard baby coos in the background of one of her videos.

“This is for the trolls. This is for nobody but the trolls. The obsession that y’all have with me is so f****** sick and deep,” she said in her Instagram stories on December 6.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in May 2022 after more than 12 years with MTV.

“Y’all wanted me off the show so f****** bad. Y’all claim you hate me. I’m a horrible person, I’m disgusting, I’m this, I’m that, but y’all never f****** stop talking about me,” she said. “Y’all have been obsessed with every single move I make from the time I was on the show to the time I left the show. I haven’t been on the show for eight months and y’all still dissect every single thing I do, down to the timeline.”

The “timeline” refers to the fan theory that Lowry became pregnant nine months ago.

“Y’all are all so f****** delusional that somebody comes up with a timeline, thinks that they’re right and y’all f****** run with it, and that’s what’s insane to me,” she said. “The fact that my real-life friends are sending me s*** that y’all are posting, and it’s so far off.”

Lowry Thinks Fans Are Way Too Focused on Her Life

Lowry said social media users scrutinize her life more than they do other “Teen Mom” stars.

“Let me f****** live!” she said. “Y’all don’t do this to anybody f****** else…I really haven’t seen it for anybody else and it’s crazy that y’all think that I’m the horrible person.”

“The s*** that y’all do to me, say about me, think you know about me is so sad and just so beyond anything,” Lowry continued. “I’ve seen the timelines… the accusations, the assumptions. I’ve seen all the theories.”

Lowry suggested that the “trolls” get part-time jobs or put their extra time into helping their communities.

Lowry Said She Doesn’t Want to Be Pregnant Right Now

During the December 2 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry confirmed that she wasn’t interested in having more children right now.

The reveal came up when Lowry’s assistant, Kristin Hook, proposed a question from a fan. “If I would offer you to get pregnant right now and be 100 percent sure that it would be a girl, would you do it?” Hook asked.

Lowry is the mother of four boys, but she wouldn’t have another baby even if it was a girl.

“My body is so beyond the place of being able to happily and flexibly be able to carry a baby… I just can’t,” she said. “I’m so out of shape. I’m so unfit.”

“So, now, if you ask me next year and I’m super fit and, you know, I have a good diet down and got my PCOS under control… maybe,” she said. “But like right now as is — like where my body and health is — absolutely not.”