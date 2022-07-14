Kailyn Lowry’s NSFW Story Terrifies Lindsie Chrisley

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry shared a NSFW story about her nether regions on the July 7 episode of “Coffee Convos.” Co-host Lindise Chrisley was “terrified” to learn Lowry had lost a tampon for two weeks.

The incident came up when the former reality TV stars were sharing stories with their fans at the end of the episode. It turned out that the listener had missed the story Lowry previously talked about on a podcast — and so did Chrisley.

“Wait I missed this story and I didn’t we just talked about this earlier in the episode. You left a tampon in for two weeks?!” she asked.

“Yeah, and then I went to the doctor and when he pulled it out I’m scarred for life,” Lowry responded.

“Yeah. Okay. This is just so gross, makes me terrified of a tampon,” Chrisley said.

Leaving in a tampon for too long can result in toxic shock syndrome (TSS) and infections, USA Today reported. Tampons should be removed after 8 to 12 hours to avoid infection, gynecologist Jessica Shepherd told USA Today.

TSS, which affects nearly 1 in 100,000 women annually, usually occurs when the bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus begins to grow.

“In general, if you leave a tampon in for too long it can create a breeding ground for bacteria and can increase risk of yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis or possibly TSS,” Shepherd told USA Today. “For some women it comes down to a hygienic issue of making sure you change as often as possible.”

TSS can be treated if it’s caught early. Though rare, TSS can be fatal, causing two to three deaths per year.

Lowry went to the Doctor Because of the Odor

Before she went to the doctor, Lowry thought she had an STD when she smelled the odor.

“The smell was so bad Lindsie. It was so bad and I literally was like I have to get to the doctor so thankfully … he got me in right away,” she said.

Lowry isn’t alone when it comes to people forgetting about tampons.

“When he said that this literally happens on a daily basis, people come in to have. tampons pulled out,” she said. “But he didn’t have a mask on. This was like 2012 probably.”

“Was he gagging?” Chrisley wanted to know.

“The look on his face was, I will never forget it,” Lowry said. “It was so foul and I was so embarrassed cause he didn’t have a mask on. Yeah. It was really awful.”

Lowry Wasn’t Feeling Well Leading Up to Her Appointment

Chrisley wanted to know how the tampon got lost, or if the strings came undone, but Lowry doesn’t remember. What she did recall was the smell and the fact that she wasn’t feeling well.

“Yeah but I don’t know where — if the string came off — I don’t remember the full details of that. Maybe the string came off or something because there was no string hanging down,” Lowry said. “I really don’t remember.”

“But I remember it being so foul and so disgusting and I’m lucky I didn’t get more sick than I was,” she. continued. “I think I might have had a fever or something or I didn’t feel well. I don’t remember.”

Lowry joked she might have scared her friend off.

“Lindsie is like you’re disgusting and I never want to see you again,” she said. “I have never smelled a decomposing body but if I had to guess the tampon inside you for two weeks probably smells like a decomposing body.”