PHOTO: Confused Fans Liken Kailyn Lowry to Trisha Paytas in New Pic

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry continues to face rumors that she’s pregnant with her fifth baby, but some fans took a break from the speculation to say that Lowry was starting to resemble Trisha Paytas, a controversial YouTuber who just welcomed her first child, named Malibu Barbie, in September.

The chatter started after Lowry posted a picture of herself and her eldest sons — 12-year-old Isaac and 8-year-old Lincoln — at a concert where Post Malone and Roddy Rich performed. The three stood in front of the stage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to smile for the camera.

Lowry wore a jean jacket and black shirt, while her sons opted for hoodies. Lincoln represented his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Isaac wore a blue hoodie by Champion.

Lowry did not show the lower half of her body.

The podcast host said her boys had a great time at the show.

“Their first concert was a success,” Lowry wrote via Instagram on October 7. “@isaacelliottr said it was the best night of his life 😭 thank you @postmalone! @roddyricch you did not disappoint for my boy @lincmarroquin 🎉.”

Fans Compared Lowry to Paytas

An original poster on Reddit tried to use Lowry’s post as fuel for the pregnancy speculation, but some people could only see one thing — that she looked like Paytas.

“The resemblance to Trisha Paytas is striking,” one person wrote, amassing more than 80 upvotes. A second person, who also said Lowry looked like the controversial YouTuber, garnered 50 upvotes for saying there was a similar look.

“I instantly thought that when I saw this pic. Weird,” another said.

At the time this article was published, the thread has more than 500 comments and over 350 upvotes, making it one of the most popular discussions on the Teen Mom subreddit.

Who Is Trisha Paytas?

Like Lowry, Paytas is no stranger to receiving backlash from Reddit users.

The “Trishyland” subreddit — which has nearly 50,000 subscribers — was thrust into the spotlight after NBC News reported she was facing “frightening harassment” during her pregnancy.

Paytas has a history of scandal. She claimed (at different times thought-out her career) that she was transgender, had dissociative identity disorder, and has faced accusations of racism and antisemitism.

For her part, Paytas denied the allegations against her. “Like I am a lot of things, I have a lot of issues but I am not racist or anti-Semitic,” she said in 2021, per Paper.

Paytas has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.4 million followers on TikTok.

Since welcoming her daughter, Malibu, with her husband, Moses Hacmon, some of Paytas’ followers have faulted Paytas for sharing photos of the baby and accused her of exploiting Malibu.

Joshua Barbour from “The Dad Challenge Podcast” unearthed an old clip of Paytas, where she said it was “disgusting” for people to monetize their children. Back then, Paytas thought she was infertile.

Her claims appear at the 3-minute mark of his YouTube video. Paytas’ voice sounds wonky in the video because Barbour slowed down the recording.

“They do not have a choice in this, they are not getting a say. Your baby doesn’t even speak to have a say,” Paytas said. “As someone who is not blessed enough to have children – -or ever get pregnant — you have a blessing. You protect that blessing at all costs. How dare you put them on the internet.”