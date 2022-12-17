Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on Pregnancy Question

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry revealed her stance played “Would You Rather” with her co-host, Kristen Hook, on the December 16 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous.” If she had to choose, she would rather be pregnant for nine extra months instead of be in labor for nine full days.

Hook — who doesn’t have any children — answered the question first. She said she would rather be in labor for nine days because she can “get an epidural.”

“I don’t know if you can be on fentanyl for nine days,” Lowry combated. “I was going with the nine extra months.”

Hook was surprised. “You love giving birth, I’m so confused,” she said.

“I’m just saying. I’m choosing the nine extra months. I hate being pregnant… I do love the whole process and experience of giving birth but I don’t know if I can do nine full days of it,” Lowry continued. “That sounds like a literal nightmare.”

Lowry welcomed her eldest child, 12-year-old Isaac, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. She had her second son, 8-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and her two youngest boys — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

Lowry Had a Hard Pregnancy With Creed

Hook said Lowry “b****** the whole time” when she was pregnant with Mello, her youngest son.

“I couldn’t imagine you going another nine months,” Hook added.

“That’s the worst,” Lowry agreed. “Like, when you find out that someone’s pregnant super, super, super early on. And you know that everything is gonna be about that… It’s what feels like 12 months.”

“I know that I complained,” she added. “I know that.”

“You just did not have a good time with that one,” Hook agreed.

“No. It was not good timing for me,” Lowry confirmed. “But, I love him now. I mean, loved him then. But you get what I’m saying.”

When Lowry first found out she was pregnant with Creed, she considered abortion.

“I still don’t believe that I’m pregnant,” Lowry told MTV cameras during an episode of “Teen Mom” in 2020. “I did consider abortion. I went to my abortion appointment but I had the ultrasound. I was just like, ‘I need to see the ultrasound to see if I connect with this baby.’ ”

Lowry Called Out ‘Trolls’

Lowry issued a statement where she slammed social media users who were “obsessed” with her.

“This is for the trolls. This is for nobody but the trolls. The obsession that y’all have with me is so f****** sick and deep,” she said in her Instagram stories on December 6.

The diatribe came after rumors persisted that she was pregnant with her fifth child.

“Y’all claim you hate me. I’m a horrible person, I’m disgusting, I’m this, I’m that, but y’all never f****** stop talking about me,” she said.

Lowry said the obsession with her hasn’t waned since she quit “Teen Mom” in April.

“Y’all have been obsessed with every single move I make from the time I was on the show to the time I left the show,” she said. “I haven’t been on the show for eight months and y’all still dissect every single thing I do, down to the timeline.”