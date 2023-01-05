Kailyn Lowry Reveals Ex Jo Rivera Considered Getting a Paternity Test After Their Son Was Born

On the Tuesday, January 3 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, host and “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera considered getting a paternity test after their son Issac was born.

On the episode, Lowry read an email from a fan who revealed he found out his son was not his biological son and instead the result of a one-night stand.

After reading the email, Lowry began reflecting on her experiences as a young mother. The mother-of-four said she asked Jo Rivera if he thought about getting a paternity test after they welcomed their eldest son Issac in 2010.

“I remember whenever Isaac was an infant, and I asked Jo [Rivera], ‘did you ever consider a paternity test?'” she told co-host Vee Torres who is now married to Rivera. “I don’t know if Jo would remember this, he said, ‘yes.'”

“I think Isaac was six weeks old, and he was like, ‘even if he wasn’t mine, I already love him,”” she added.

The “Teen Mom” star went on to say that Rivera had no reason to be concerned.

“I never cheated on Jo,” she said. “I definitely didn’t even think that Isaac wasn’t his.”

Kailyn Throws Shade at Jo on Instagram

Over the years, fans have watched the ups and downs of Lowry’s co-parenting relationship with Rivera play out on “Teen Mom.” While the two seem to be in a good place now, they haven’t always seen eye to eye.

In January 2022, Lowry caught fans’ attention after she shaded Rivera’s parenting style on Instagram.

According to The Sun, the drama began after the MTV star replied to a fan on Instagram who asked, “Why do you think you’re closer to Javi [Marroquin] as a co-parent than Jo?”

Lowry replied to the fan, writing, “We are equally invested in what Linc does. I respect how hands-on Javi is.”

Fans on Reddit thought Lowry was implying that Rivera was not as hands-on as Marroquin.

“Dang so she just kinda trashed Jo without actually trashing Jo lol,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Jo has shown himself to be a hands-on parent, he was even willing to be hands-on with baby Lincoln to help out his ex and her new husband,” another fan replied.

Kailyn on Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

Lowry shocked fans in May 2022 when she announced she was leaving “Teen Mom” after appearing on the franchise for over a decade.

The “Pride Over Pity” author broke the news on the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

According to Page Six, Lowry spoke to Dr.Drew Pinsky and Nessa via Zoom about her decision to leave the show.

“I think I need to move on,” she said, Page Six reported. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

Lowry has not revealed if she plans to return to reality TV, but she still shares details about her life with fans via her podcasts and social media.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Shares Photos From Her Twin Daughters’ Princess-Themed Birthday Party