Kailyn Lowry’s Son Caught Writing a Sweet Christmas Message

Isaac Rivera, the 12-year-old son of former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry, made his grandmother, Janet Montalvo Rivera, a flower for Christmas.

“Hi, grandma! I made you a flower at school. I hope you love it! It got a little messed up but it still looks pretty. Merry Christmas!” Isaac wrote, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “Look on your nightstand.”

Fans gushed over the “sweet” gesture.

“Issac is the best, ever since he was tiny he was always so kind-hearted and sweet. He’s an old soul,” one social media user said.

“”It still looks pretty” he is such a sweet boy. How adorable,” another penned.

Others praised Isaac for his penmanship, saying: “His handwriting is good! He’s such a sweet kid honestly.”

Isaac is the eldest of Lowry’s sons. After welcoming Isaac with her high school boyfriend with Jo Rivera, she had three more children. She shares an 8-year-old son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and two boys — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — with Chris Lopez.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in April 2022 after nearly 13 years with MTV. Now, she runs three podcasts: “Coffee Convos,” “Barely Famous” and the award-winning “Baby Mamas No Drama,” which she co-hosts with Isaac’s stepmom, Vee Rivera.

Lowry Doesn’t Celebrate Christmas

Lowry doesn’t spend Christmas with her boys. She decided years ago it would be easier to allow the boys to spend the day with their dads instead of fighting with them.

“I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations,” she said on “Coffee Convos” in 2020, per People.

“Then it was stressing me out to have one back my 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock … So we tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it,” she continued, according to People.

Lowry Doesn’t Get Her Children Christmas Gifts Either

Another controversial stance, Lowry doesn’t buy presents for her boys on Christmas.

She made the confession during an Instagram Q&A with fans after someone asked if she got her dogs gifts. “I don’t even get my kids Christmas presents,” she wrote, according to E! News.

“Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this. Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads, she said in 2021, per E! News. “I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up.”

“Everytime I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago,” she continued, according to E! News. “So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it.”