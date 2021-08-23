Kailyn Lowry Complains to Instagram Followers & Slams Ex

On August 21, “Teen Mom’s” Kailyn Lowry had “such a weird day” and made a point of sharing it with her Instagram followers.

In an Instagram story, which has since been deleted as stories only last 24 hours, Lowry said, “I’ve had two of the most productive weeks I’ve had in such a long time. And today I don’t have anything to do. I don’t have any of my kids today… I literally don’t know what to do with myself.”

She concluded, “This has been such a weird day. I don’t have anything to do, and it’s weird,” according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Lowry: ‘The Bar Has Been Set Really Low for Men’

In a previous rant on her Instagram story, according to The Sun, Lowry called out Chris Lopez, who is the father of their four-year-old son, Lux, saying, “The bar has been set really low or men.”

She said, “It’s really annoying and tired and I’m over being called a bitter mom or I’m this and I’m trying to keep my sons away from their dad when you don’t contribute financially. When you don’t know what the school schedule is, you don’t know when doctor’s appointments are… Am I bitter or am I doing what I have to do for my children? You guys decide.”

Lowry proceeded to call out Lopez for being a “part-time babysitter”, and divulged that’s the only way he has shown up for her.

“My kids are your little brothers, that’s what they are. You become like a part-time babysitter. I shouldn’t see you on a shed on Instagram Live when you’re supposed to be taking care of my kids. If you want 50 per cent [custody] that means you have to do 50 per cent of the work. That means you call the school directly for information, you call the doctors.”

Lopez Calls Lowry Out

Lowry’s Instagram rant comes on the heels of Lopez saying on his podcast, “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” that Lowry gets along with “everybody but me?”

Lopez said on the podcast, “Let’s talk about co-parenting. It’s a challenge. It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life. It’s frustrating as hell, to a whole new level… you ever just sit there and think, ‘Why? Why does it got to be like this?’”

This isn’t the first public feud the two have been involved in.

Last year, Lowry made headlines after allegedly punching Lopez. According to Us Weekly, Lopez claimed that he was hit “several times with a close fist” after Lowry “realized [Lopez] had cut [their son’s] long hair.”

Us Weekly reported that Lowry was subsequently brought in for “offensive touching.”

In an Instagram story, according to Us Weekly, Lowry said, “I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”