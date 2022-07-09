Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Is Considering Getting Tubes Tied

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about having more children.

Speaking on her “Barely Famous” podcast, Lowry was asked by a fan if she wants any more kids.

She replied that she isn’t sure, and is even considering getting her tubes tied.

“I want to get my tubes tied,” Lowry said. “I guess whatever happens first…I would like to get my tubes tied this year, actually.”

She continued, “I think the more time that goes on, the more I just don’t want more children because I feel like I’m spreading myself so thin, and all my kids are such different ages that they all need me for different parts of their lives right now. I just don’t know,” she said.

Lowry has four kids: son Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry’s Struggle With Depression

Depression is kicking my ass — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 19, 2022

In December 2021, Lowry revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression after incorrectly being told she had bipolar disorder.

On her Instagram Story over a photo of herself, per The Sun, a fan complimented her appearance. Lowry wrote, in response, “Got diagnosed w depression & needed a pick me up. Appreciate you!”

Then, in March, Lowry posted on Twitter that “depression” was “kicking her a**.”

And in an Instagram Story, per The Sun, she uploaded a photo lying in bed and wrote, “How I feel about the f**kery I woke up to.”

Kailyn Lowry Won’t Be Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

In May, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” would be combined into one show called “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

MTV’s description of the show, per the outlet, read, “The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond this ‘Mom Group’ shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering this next phase of life together.”

At the time, the outlet reported that all cast members from “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” had signed on to participate– everyone except for Lowry and Mackenzie McKee.

Then, during the “Teen Mom 2” reunion on May 25, Lowry made a shocking announcement by revealing that her time on “Teen Mom” had come to an end.

“I think I need to move on,” she said. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

Lowry added, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Speaking to E! News Daily Pop, Lowry later shared, “I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore… I decided it was time for me to move on.”

She also revealed that she spoke to producers about getting her own show: “I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together.”