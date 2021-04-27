Teen Mom Star Arrested on Multiple Charges

Teen Mom star Kiaya Elliot, who is from the Young & Pregnant spinoff, was accused of one count of brandishing a firearm and two assault charges, according to court records obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on April 26. The star was arrested in Virginia on March 25 for three misdemeanors and is slated to appear in front of a judge on June 16.

According to an insider, Kiaya — who appeared on Young & Pregnant like current Teen Mom 2 stars Jade Cline and Ashley Banks — was at a party with her girlfriend Teazha when a fight took place on March 21.

“Kiaya wasn’t really injured, but she did file charges against the guy for assault and battery and for pointing a gun at her,” the source told The Ashley. “A guy eventually jumped into the fight and Kiaya claimed he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.”

Charges were filed against Kiaya after she made allegations against the man involved, the publication wrote. She was arrested days later and posted bail $3,500. MTV cameras did not catch her arrest.

The Father of Kiaya’s Son Is in Prison

Teen Mom Young + Pregnant’s Kiaya Elliot Hopes to Replace Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2 https://t.co/Y6OE5Skxf4 — Teen Mom (@TeenMomTea) December 1, 2020

For those who might not remember Kiaya’s story, she got pregnant with her son Amour while on a break with her girlfriend Teazha. The Y&P star conceived after going on a few dates with a man named X’Zayveon Gambrell.

During her introduction to Y&P, Kiaya said she and Teazha were high school sweethearts. “But then I found out she was cheating on me, and I broke up with her,” Kiaya explained, per Starcasm. “That was right around the time that my dad passed away, so it was a really sensitive time for me.”

“In the midst of me and Teazha not talking, I met X’Zayveon,” she continued. “I just thought X’Zayveon was really, really cute. I had never, like, really dealt with a boy before.”

Fans have never seen X’Zayveon on the reality show since he was arrested in Virginia before they started filming. X’Zayveon was convicted in 2018 of receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon and ammo, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, according to Radar Online. His release date was set for January 9, 2023.

Kiaya Wanted to Replace Chelsea Houska on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Before it was confirmed that Ashely Banks would be making the move from Y&P to Teen Mom 2, Kiaya let it be known that she was also interested in the gig.

She did an Instagram Q&A in November 2020, where she responded to a fan question about switching shows. “Can you replace Chelsea on TM2?” they asked, per The Sun.

“The people want what they want,” she replied, tagging Teen Mom on Instagram.

Chelsea said she was leaving because she wanted to pursue other opportunities. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses,” the South Dakota native revealed in her official statement.

Kayla Sessler Says Season 3 of ‘Young & Pregnant’ Wash Pushed Back

Y&P fans are going to have to wait until August to see the newest spinoff of Teen Mom.

According to Kayla Sessler, who has been on the series since season one, Y&P was supposed to debut on May 4 but got trumped by Teen Mom 2, which now has that premiere date.

“MTV doesn’t treat Y&P the same way they treat OG & 2 and they wonder why our ratings aren’t where they should be,” Kayla said, dissing the show’s parent network.

The group wrapped up filming in December 2020. “It’s by far the most drama-filled season I’ve had,” Kayla told her followers, as noted by Monsters and Critics.

Rachel Beaver and Brianna Jaramillo are slated to appear alongside Kayla and Kiaya in season three.

Don’t miss season three of Y&P when it debuts on MTV in August 2021.

READ NEXT: Jade Cline on Rumors That She’s Pregnant Again