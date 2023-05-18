Leah Messer Shares Update From Daughter Aliannah’s Doctor’s Appointment

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer is no stranger to a doctor’s office. The mother of three has been making routine road trips to different medical centers ever since she noticed her daughter Aliannah (“Ali”, now 13 years old) was showing signs of what would eventually become a diagnosis of muscular dystrophy.

Now, in a May 17 post, Messer revealed that she and Ali have made the trip once more to Columbus, Ohio to visit Dr. Tsao, who “Teen Mom” fans have met before on the show, at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital for another checkup.

“We always enjoy seeing Dr. Tsao at [Nationwide Children’s Hospital] and it’s even better when we leave with great news! We hear that gene therapy is looking up for our friends with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. 🙏🏼 💜 🦋 #NeverLoseHope #musculardystrophy,” Messer captioned her post, which features photos of Ali from different stages of the duos road trip.

Leah Messer Says Things Are Looking Good For Muscular Dystrophy Patients Like Ali

Messer’s fans and followers were all thrilled to hear that Ali had a good doctor’s appointment, and took to the comments to share that with the MTV star.

“I remember him all the way back from when she was a teeny baby, I love that he’s been there for everything,” one user commented.

“Wow it’s so crazy to see this photo! I’ve watched u take her to him since the show was first on tv. Ur such a great mom taking that trip all the way there for him. Ur so blessed. Thankyou for sharing ur journey and blessings with us all.❤️,” another fan wrote.

“For a girl with an MD diagnosis, girlfriend is looking stronger and stronger every post!! 💪🏻 I can’t believe how big and beautiful she is,” a third fan added, referring to Ali’s presence on her mother’s social media pages over time.

Messer’s profile post isn’t the only update she shared, as the “Teen Mom” star also shared the link to a CNN article that states that FDA advisers have voted to approve a new type of gene therapy for muscular dystrophy patients. The gene therapy, called SRP-9001, requires patients to be hooked up to an IV full of viruses, with the idea being that these viruses bring with them a copy of a gene to help the patient’s muscles “make up” for the missing gene that causes their muscular dystrophy. The treatment aims to slow or stop the progression of the disease.

The advisers’ vote came in at 8-6 in favor of approving the gene therapy, however the final decision remains with the FDA on whether to heed their advisers’ advice.

Aliannah Uses Horseback Riding as an Outlet to Help Her Muscular Dystrophy

One of Ali’s biggest outlets that helps with her muscular dystrophy is horseback riding, which she has been doing for years along with her two sisters, twin Aleeah and 10-year-old Adalynn. Dr. Tsao has previously credited Ali’s horseback riding with her progress in fighting her disease.

“He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work, and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been,” Messer said after a 2022 appointment.

READ NEXT: 2 ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Set to Join ‘The Next Chapter’ Season 2 Cast