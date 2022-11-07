Leah Messer Speaks Up Amid Jaylan Mobley House Drama

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is going to stay quiet anymore. The West Virginia native has been sharing vague messages since her sudden split from her ex-boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. Though Messer and Mobley didn’t reveal details about their breakup, rumors began to swirl — and things are not looking good for Mobley.

“The people who get mad when you speak up are the ones who benefitted most when you stayed quiet,” Messer shared in her latest cryptic quote, per In Touch Weekly.

Part of the agreement was that Messer would be allowed to stay in the $500,000 home Mobley purchased with her three kids: 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie. Mobley said he bought the home for Messer, but his name was the only one on the deed.

In Touch Weekly was the first to discover Messer’s name wasn’t on the deed.

Before the breakup, Messer said she trusted Mobley and wasn’t concerned when people found out that she didn’t have any legal rights to the home.

“I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that,” Messer said on the premiere episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship,” she said. “Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do.”

Messer Probably Won’t Be Talking About the Split Directly

Innuendo and vague posting is one thing, but fans might not get a full explanation from the “Teen Mom” star.

Messer cannot speak about her relationship ending because she signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“She filmed a few times about the breakup, once with a friend and once with Jaylan, but the only thing Leah was allowed to say on-camera was that she signed an NDA and couldn’t really discuss it,” the source told The Ashley.

“But Jaylan does not want the full story getting out there,” The Ashley’s anonymous source added. “He did everything he could to keep Leah from going public with the story.”

Mobley Allegedly ‘Pocketed’ Money From Messer

Things got even murkier for Mobley and Messer when In Touch Weekly came out with their latest report: A source alleged Messer gave Mobley money for the down payment on the house and he banked the money. Mobley allegedly didn’t use the money for a down payment because he obtained a VA loan, and a down payment wasn’t necessary. Messer owes more than $450,000 in taxes — per The Sun — and wouldn’t have been approved for a mortgage.

“I’m not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don’t think Leah knows,” the insider told In Touch Weekly on November 4. “He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house.”

“From what I’m gathering, there was no down payment,” In Touch Week’s anonymous source added. “So, whatever she gave him for the down payment, he pocketed.”