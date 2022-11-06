PHOTO: Leah Messer Glows in Pic With Pregnant Sister

What breakup? “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer smiled for the camera when she went out with her sister Victoria, who is pregnant with twins, and Victoria’s husband, Royer Rodriguez. The trio went to The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, West Virginia, on November 5.

Leah cradled Victoria’s burgeoning belly, placing her hand on her sister’s stomach. “I love you so much,” Leah wrote on the picture, which was shared on Instagram stories.

Royer jumped in for the second photo, with Victoria being flanked by her husband and her sister. Victoria is due on December 16.

Fans on social media had lost to say about the picture, with some people commending Victoria for attending the show while she was pregnant.

“Twin pregnancies are no joke good for her for getting out of the house and looking nice that far along. I was over it by 30 weeks 😂,” they said.

Others hyped up the “Teen Mom” star, writing: “Leah is truly a beautiful woman. It’s baffling how she can’t find a man who’s even halfway not evil.”

Leah’s night out comes after she ended her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, her boyfriend of one year. The couple was only engaged for two months before they suddenly ended their relationship, with rumors swirling that Mobley cheated on Messer and allegedly stole money from her, too.

Mobley hasn’t responded to the gossip, and neither has Messer, though The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that she signed an NDA and legal can’t talk about the split.

Victoria Is About to Be a Mother-of-Five

Victoria and Royer met in 2019 while the Messer sisters were on vacation in Costa Rica.

Victoria came back to the U.S. with the ultimate souvenir: She was pregnant.

Royer was still living in Costa Rica when Vicotria gave birth in 2020; they stayed together throughout the pandemic, and when their son, Cai, was 2 years old Royer was able to come to the U.S. to meet his son for the first time. They made things official and they got married in February 2022. A few months later, Victoria revealed she was pregnant with twins.

Victoria has two older children — Cerenity and Cami — from previous relationships. Royer also has two older children from previous relationships, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup wrote.

“I knew without any doubt you were going to be the best father and stepdad. I’m so glad I chose you,” Victoria wrote via Instagram. “& I couldn’t be any happier to do life and raise our children with you! On that note: Our beautiful family will be growing by not just ☝🏼 but ✌🏼 because WERE HAVING TWINS.”

Why Were The Messer Sisters At The Clay Center?

The trio was at The Clay Center to see “The Music Man,” where Leah’s 9-year-old daughter, Addie, landed a part.

Leah first revealed Addie was interested in theater on September 1. She posted a photo of Addie sitting in an orange stage chair with framed show posters behind her. She did her hair in two high space buns and wore a zebra tank top, black leggings and black boots.

“First audition in the books 📚 I was nervous but I had so much fun! 💃🏼🎉,” the post on Addie’s Instagram page read. With Addie being a minor, the account is run by Leah.