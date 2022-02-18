Leah Messer Deletes NSFW Photo With Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer just did a post and delete.

Messer, 29, shared a new photo to Instagram with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, but fans won’t find that photo on her Instagram page anymore after fans on Reddit spotted a NSFW detail.

An original poster took a screenshot of the picture and wrote, “I wish I could unsee this.” It became one of the most talked-about topics on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, garnering hundreds of comments.

“They desperately want people to know that they have sex and he’s attracted to her . You know , cause his boner is on her ass so it must be true,” one person wrote.

“I get it men get erections and maybe can’t help it, but you… You posted it anyway. 😭,” a second person said.

NSFW detail aside, some social media users felt they were seeing too much of Messer and Mobley. “His boner 🤢 they’re getting creepier with each photoshoot. It’s weird. The more I see of them the less I like,” a Reddit user wrote.

The thread inspired various memes to be created by fans. Some included pictures of Jenelle Evans when she was twerking at a gas station, and others placed Messer, Mobley, and Evans inside the Icelandic barn where “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry had her infamous nude maternity photoshoot with a horse.

Messer & Mobley Had a Romantic Valentine’s Day

Haters aside, Messer and Mobley enjoyed a romantic evening for Valentine’s Day.

Mobley surprised Messer by booking a room at the Ritz-Carlton and decorating it with red rose petals and pictures of them together.

“Happy Valentines to my best friend, my ride or die, businessman, the best son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many,” Messer wrote. “Thank you for love and companionship that sometimes I can’t even put into words.”

Thank you for loving my daughters & being someone they adore and look up to. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and kindness,” she continued. “One of the best nights of my life 🥺 Cheers to sooooo many more memories and blessings. I literally love you so much.”

Mobley Will Be on the New Season of ‘Teen Mom 2’

While fans have seen plenty of Mobley on social media — thanks to the pictures and photoshoots Messer posts — viewers may get to see a different side of Mobley when he joins “Teen Mom 2.”

He was included in the trailer for the new season. The new couple was shown at the park and giving each other a hug. MTV titled their segment, “New love.”

Mobley is also slated to make an appearance on the “Family Reunion” spinoff. So far, Messer has been pretty tight-lipped about her boyfriend on the series, but after spending some time together, her co-stars begin to ask Messer some questions about her personal life.

She tells them she met Mobley through networking but struggles to divulge further information. At the end of the last episode, Messer gives a wide grin and runs over to Mobley when she sees he has joined them at the resort.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Slammed as ‘So Fake’ in New Photos