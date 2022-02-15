Leah Messer Slammed as ‘So Fake’ in New Photos

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer celebrated valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, but not everyone appreciated the professional photos she shared on Instagram.

The West Virginia native gushed over Mobley’s romantic surprise, where he placed pictures of them in a heart on the wall in a hotel room at the Ritz Carlton. Red rose petals covered the room and the couple celebrated the romantic holiday with champagne.

“Happy Valentines to my best friend, my ride or die, businessman, the best son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many,” Messer, 29, wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for love and companionship that sometimes I can’t even put into words,” Messer wrote. “Thank you for loving my daughters & being someone they adore and look up to.”

Messer said she had one of the most amazing dates, thanks to Mobley. “One of the best nights of my life 🥺 Cheers to sooooo many more memories and blessings. I literally love you so much,” she wrote.

Messer is the mother of three girls. She shares 12-year-old twins, Ali and Aleah, with her first husband, Corey Simms. Her youngest daughter, 9-year-old Addie, is from her second marriage to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Trolls Had a Different Reaction to Mobley’s Valentine’s Day Treat

Since they got together in August 2021, Messer and Mobley have posed together for various photoshoots over the past six months.

Critics on Reddit began to get suspicious of the public displays of affection. A thread about Messer’s Valentine’s Day garnered over 400 upvotes and hundreds of responses.

“What is she trying to prove with all these professional photos every week,” read one top comment.

“Something does seem off. This is weird. Everything they do seems so staged now to me. Does anyone have any good theories on what’s really going on with them?” the most popular response on Reddit said.

“I’m now completely burned out on this couple. Now it looks so fake. I’m sure their a couple but it’s old with them. Be normal,” another social media user wrote.

Messer Was Supported by her Friends

While some social media users weren’t kind to Messer and Mobley, the “Teen Mom 2” star received support from her MTV co-stars.

“You guys are so cute 😍,” said “16 & Pregnant” alum Nikkole Paulun Ledda.

“Oh sweetheart I am so happy for you 🙌❤️❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful couple!” added “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood.

Messer, like Portwood, agreed to participate in the “Teen Mom” spinoff series, “Family Reunion.” Messer invited her boyfriend, which is the first time viewers will get to see Mobley on MTV.

Messer was grateful she asked her beau to attend the event because she was able to get advice from life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who is hosting the spinoff.

“Dr. Cheyenne really helped out with letting my guard down and trusting him,” Messer told E! News. “Like, it’s okay. He cares about you. He’s showing up for you and let him and I was like okay.”

“He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie,” she told E! News about Mobley. “He’s just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be another because he’s just great.”

