Leah Messer Cries Over Struggles With Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer became emotional when talking about her relationship with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, during a new episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Messer, 29, began to tear up when her co-stars asked to open up during a sitdown. That’s when she started to reveal her trust issues.

“Hearing all the other moms open up, I know I need to go deeper. I need to open up. I need to be more vulnerable with friendships and trust,” she said in a confessional.

Messer began to cry when she tried to express herself to the group. “I have a hard time letting people in. I have a hard time trusting. I feel bad because that’s the hardest thing for me is like to really open up and let people get to know me,” she said. “I always feel like everyone has an ulterior motive and that’s f***** up.”

Messer has been married two times. She shares 12-year-old daughters Ali and Aleeah with Corey Simms and 9-year-old Addie with Jeremy Calvert.

The “Teen Mom 2” star said her issues stem from her past and affected her marriages. “Trust issues has cost me relationships in the past… just stem from abandonment and I would bring that into relationships,” she said. “And I don’t want to relive that.”

Messer Met With Coach Cheyenne Bryant to Work on Her Issues

Messer decided to meet with life coach Cheyenne Bryant before her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, joined her on the retreat.

The mother-of-three confessed to “not allowing love in” because she’s guarded.

She said it goes back to her strained relationship with her father. “My dad wasn’t involved. In and out of jail and on drugs,” she said. “My relationship with my dad was horrible.”

“One memory that stands out is when I had to pick up pop cans because that’s how he would collect money to come and see me but he really never did show up,” she said.

Messer worried she would never be good enough for someone.

“I know I can take care of me and my kids and they’ll never have to worry about anything like that,” she said. “But I want to be loved, too, the same way that I’ve loved like other people.”

“I just have a hard time accepting it when it happens,” she continued. “So when’s someone showing me that and I really feel like it’s really, I definitely deflect.”

Messer Worried She Could Lose Her Boyfriend

Sensing the gravity of her emotional issues, Messer feared her past trauma could affect her future with Mobley.

“I think trust issues stem from my dad being absent and the past failed relationships that I’ve been in,” she said in a confessional. “After this session with Coach B it’s clear that if I don’t let my guard down I could lose Jaylan.”

When Mobley joined the retreat, Messer said that she wanted to work on herself — and he can work on himself too — so their relationship can flourish.

The couple announced they were exclusive in August 2021. Since then, they have posted numerous photoshoots to social media and publicly gushed over their relationship.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Deletes NSFW Photo With Jaylan Mobley