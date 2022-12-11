Leah Messer’s Sister Addresses the ‘Real Truth’ for the Jaylan Mobley Breakup

Victoria Messer, the sister of “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer, is done with the “bulls***.” Victoria called out her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, in the comments section on Instagram.

Messer and Mobley were engaged for two months before they suddenly split. Neither gave a reason for the abrupt breakup, but The Sun claimed Mobley might have cheated.

Victoria was first inspired to speak out when Teen Mom Fanz posted tweets penned by Messer.

“Damn, If people only knew EVERYTHING,” Victoria wrote.

Dozens of fans asked Victoria to spill what happened between Mobley and Messer in the comments section.

“First of all, I’m not a critic! I’m a truthful a**hole!” Victoria wrote. “To be honest, I’m sick of my sister getting bashed and s*** talked… when in reality she had every reason to leave him.”

“She has been honest, he has not! He has chosen to play the victim card and trying to manipulate the internet just as much as he does to the people physically around him!” she continued. “The truth behind the breakup should really be told by Jaylan but considering what lays behind the truth, that probably won’t ever happen and honestly that is so sad.”

Victoria predicted viewers will eventually know what went down between Mobley and Messer.

“In time people WILL learn the real truth behind the Leah & Jaylan break up! The TRUTH always comes to surface. 👏,” she said.

Victoria Didn’t Sign an NDA

Victoria accused Mobley of lying and hinted that her sister signed a non-disclosure agreement after their breakup. Since Victoria doesn’t have a gag order, she’s not about to remain silent.

“I never signed an NDA, BUT I do feel to an extent it’s not my place to tell their story!” Victoria wrote under a post by Teen Mom Fanz. “My sister told hers and told the extent of what she is allowed to say, but Jaylan has not and that is the problem.”

Victoria said this is Mobley’s story and he should be the one “to tell the TRUTH” even though he might not be ready and “wants to continue manipulating the WHOLE situation.”

Victoria hinted that she was fed up with remaining quiet. “I will say this, I’m on edge with the bulls***,” she said.

Victoria claimed Mobley was “drowning” in his rumored deceptions. “TRUTH IS, in reality, his hidden secrets of manipulation and etc… aren’t drowning anyone any more than it is secretly drowning him, which is so sad!” she said.

Messer Accused Mobley of Fabricating Events For TV

During the December 6 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Mobley presented Messer with a paper while they were on vacation in Costa Rica that said her name was on the deed for their house. It later turned out Messer’s name was never on the home.

She called Mobley out on Twitter when the episode aired.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up but the deed scene was BS as well,” he tweeted. “He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home and I learned otherwise. #publicitystunt #FOH.”