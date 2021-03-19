Leah Messer Slams Phony Pregnancy & Kailyn Lowry Stories

Don’t come for Leah Messer’s body or her friends. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about online bullying during an interview with Heavy, which segued into a discussion about false pregnancy stories. She also touched on how a post she shared to celebrate co-star Kailyn Lowry’s story was turned into something with a negative spin.

Leah was originally talking about the success of her book, Hope, Grace & Faith, which originally came out on May 5, 2020. The memoir has received positive reviews from fans, garnering nearly a 5-star rating on Amazon from almost 4,000 reviewers. While Leah is happy to chat about her life and career, she wasn’t pleased with the way a comment about her being open to having more children in the future was turned into a story about her potentially being pregnant with her fourth child.

“That was taken way out of context,” Leah told Heavy. “There were so many things that were positive in the interview and that was one thing that got honed in.”

The star dismantled the rumors herself, taking to TikTok to tell her followers that she was not pregnant right now. “It’s thirsty Thursday and I’m not pregnant, cheers,” she wrote on March 11.

“I was like, yeah, I’m actually going to say something this time because I’m not pregnant,” she told Heavy during a March 16 discussion. “That’s not even my focus might now. Why is this speculation even happening?”

Leah Defended Her Birthday Post to Kailyn

Leah experienced a similar spin when she penned a tribute to Kailyn and included pictures of their travels together. Some viewers — like the ones on the Teen Mom subreddit page — accused Leah of choosing unflattering photos of the “Coffee Convos” podcast host.

“Honestly, it’s funny to me how things get taken out of context — even that post,” she said. “It was supposed to be more meaningful and celebratory than how we both looked in the photos. Kail liked the photos, but at the end of the day, you gotta let it roll off [your shoulders].”

Leah has been in the reality TV world for some time and she shared that “nothing” shocks her anymore, but she takes online bullying and mom-shaming seriously.

“My advice for anyone who is being shamed online is to stay true to yourself [and focus] on your goals and your health,” she said. “Learn from the difficult times. If they’re not paying your bills, pay them no mind.”

Leah & Her Daughters Are ‘Thriving’ Right Now

Leah hid her addiction to drugs when she was going through it — but the only way she could overcome her demons was to face them head-on. It’s something she was vulnerable about in her memoir, a writing experience that she called “cathartic” in various interviews.

“The hardest thing to overcome during my journey as a recovering addict was to face my own demons, owning that I was accustomed to living a life that I wasn’t really proud of and taking full ownership and accountability,” Leah said.

She also had to think about the future she wanted to “create” for herself and her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie. “It’s definitely challenging. It’s not easy but I don’t regret it,” she said about making the hard but positive changes in her life. “It’s been so worth it. The way that we’re thriving right now in our lives, I get emotional because I just want to make them proud and I think I am.”

