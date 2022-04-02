PHOTO: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer’s New Home

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer, 29, is embarking on a new chapter with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, 25. Shortly after Messer sold her first home, Mobley surprised his girlfriend with a new home in Charleston, West Virginia.

The two shared the news in an April 1 Instagram post. The post included photos of the happy couple and a video of Mobley surprising Messer and handing her the keys to their new pad.

“Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” Mobley wrote in the caption. “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Mobley added that becoming a homeowner is a “dream come true.”

Fans Congratulate Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple on their new home.

“Congratulations Leah! Nothing but love and happiness ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“This is amazing ! Love you two together 😍 your relationship is so pure and beautiful,” another user commented.

“🙌🙌❤️❤️ congratulations to you both!! This house looks amazing 🤩 the girls will definitely love it,” a third user commented.

“Teen Mom 2” star Devoin Austin also commented on the post, writing, “Dudes bought the White House? Bet 🔥.”

Leah Messer Thanks Fans on Instagram

In May 2020, Leah Messer released a memoir titled, “Hope, Grace & Faith.” In the book, Messer details her turbulent childhood growing up in rural West Virginia and takes readers on an intimate journey through the hard times in her life.

In March 2021, nearly a year after the book’s initial release, Messer took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting her and her literary ambitions.

She posted a reel featuring several photos and videos of her throughout her life alongside a lengthy caption.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that has purchased my memoir and supported our story throughout the years,” she wrote “My book has done better than I ever could have imagined, and it has allowed me to connect with you all on a whole new level. & I just want to say 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔! It makes me smile reading the reviews, DMs, and feedback I still continue to get from all of you. I love knowing my book has accomplished its sole purpose and made a positive impact on many of you, including myself.”

She also shared that writing her memoir was a “cathartic” experience and allowed her to reconnect with old friends. She ended the post with an inspiring message about overcoming adversity, writing, “overcoming obstacles and choosing to grow through them makes us who we are and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I hope that you always choose YOU and never give up. 💪🏼❤️.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.