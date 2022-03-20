Leah Messer Updates Fans on Daughter’s Health

MTV star Leah Messer recently updated fans on her daughter’s battle with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. According to E! News, Ali, 12, was diagnosed in 2014 and has struggled with the condition ever since.

Leah has documented Ali’s health journey on social media, sharing the ups and downs of the condition. On March 17, Leah shared with fans on Instagram that she and Ali received good news at a recent doctor’s appointment.

Leah Updates Fans on Ali’s Condition

Leah posted a 48-second video on Instagram which showed clips of Ali in the hospital. She also included text messages about her daughter’s condition. In the messages, Leah expressed her excitement with regards to her daughter’s progress, writing, “I’m not crying but I’m crying lmao.”

Alongside the post, Leah included a lengthy caption updating fans on her daughter’s health. “An update from Alis MD appt yesterday! All great things- He sees more of an improvement than he ever has, mind & body,” she wrote.

“He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger,” she continued. “700+ of her type of #MuscularDystrophy He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been.”

The “Teen Mom” ended the post by stating she is “so proud” of her daughter and thanked fans for their support.

“We love you and are so proud of you! A special thanks to all of you who believe in and support my girl. 💪🏼❤️🚀,” she wrote.

Fans React to Leah’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section of the post to congratulate Leah on the good news.

“Why am I balling 😢I literally have watched this baby grow up and Im so proud as if she were my own. Great job Mom💕You both are amazing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is sooo amazinggg 👏👏👏 gooo Ali girl 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🤗💪🏻,” another user commented.

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska also commented on the post, writing, “this gave me goosebumps! So incredible!!”

Leah Messer on Finding Love

In a March 2022 interview with Page Six, Leah opened up about divorce and finding love again with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. The mother-of-three reflected on her past relationships with ex’s Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, telling the publication, “I didn’t realize until much later that I wasn’t myself.”

The MTV star went on to say that her two divorces helped her figure out who she is, calling the experience “liberating.”

“I thought once you got married, you had to stay married, period,” she told the outlet. “For me, divorce was liberating. I got to find who I truly was at the end of the day.”

Leah also shared details about her relationship with her new beau, Jaylan Mobley.

“I dated a few guys for a minute until I wanted to be exclusive until I knew this is it, this feels right to me and we got something here. It kind of just evolved from there,” she said. She added that her three daughters support her new relationship, telling Page Six that Jaylan’s natural connection with her kids furthered her love for him.

