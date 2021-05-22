Teen Mom Star’s Vague Post Sparks Rumors The Show’s Ending

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer shared a cryptic caption after the reunion that made some fans question if the show had been canceled. The Instagram post garnered nearly 40,000 likes and amassed scores of comments from viewers who were worried about their favorite show ending.

“Twelve years and a hella journey it has been,” Leah wrote on May 20. “What could we possibly be up to next @kaillowry ?! I love you so much and glad I was able to make it to NYC for 12 hours 😂✌🏼 Thanks for being on this crazy ride with us.”

Chatter about the fate of the show bubbled in the comment section and trickled to Reddit. “IS IT OVER?? the caption makes it seems like it’s ending and everyone in the comments is saying it is IS IT??” the original poster wrote.

“If not, it should be,” one of the top comments reads. “These Teen Moms are a hundred years old now and their kids are teens. Also, their dynamic is falsified in that they now have years of Teen Mom & product endorsement checks along with book sale revenue, so the life they have isn’t synonymous with that if a Teen Mom, Young Mom.”

Not everyone was so sure. “I doubt it, Leah’s written communication is just confusing,” another argued.

Ratings For ‘Teen Mom 2’ Are at Their Lowest

With beloved “Teen Mom 2” Chelsea Houska leaving the show last season, the ratings for the show have plummeted. Just 663,000 viewers tuned in for the May 4 premiere, according to The Sun, who cited Showbuzz Daily. Ratings continued to fall, with 507,000 people watching the May 11 episode.

The full cast includes fan favorites like Leah, Kail Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline. Season 11 also brought in “Young & Pregnant” star Ashley Jones, who was added to the cast after Chelsea left.

In contrast, 806,000 viewers tuned in for the season 10 premiere on September 1, 2020.

Leah Is Battling a Breast Cancer Scare

Leah was hesitant to share her health scare with viewers, but she ultimately decided it would be best for people to see her journey. The mother-of-three discovered a lump in one of her breasts, though doctors determined it was benign.

Still, it’s something she’s going to have to watch moving forward, and Leah took the opportunity to talk about health care and women’s health with her three girls, the twins — Ali and Aleeah — and her youngest daughter, Addie.

Leah is afraid to get surgery because the last time she had a major procedure she became addicted to the pain medication.

“As far as surgery, that scares the living s*** out of me. The last biggest surgery I had, they prescribed me prescription pain medication that I became addicted to,” the MTV personality told her sister, Victoria, during the May 11 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” “So any kind of open procedure literally scares the f*** out of me.”

“I’m anxious about any kind of procedures,” Leah continued.

