Maci Bookout Changes Career And Starts True Crime Podcast

Maci Bookout just became the latest “Teen Mom” star to start her own podcast. Bookout, however, is going to focus on true crime while she’s recording with her friend, Natalie Gard, for the “Expired” podcast.

The show is being touted as “a Chattanooga Based Crime Cast” and debuts on October 31.

“Maci is a mom of three, wife and star of @mtv @teenmom,” reads a caption on their Instagram page. “Natalie is a fur mama and crafting queen who host the midday show on @hits96radio. The two met at a @chattlookouts game, advocated for #pcos on their respected platforms and started a podcast. Together they make the #ExpiredPodcast.”

For their first episode, Bookout and Gard are going to talk about the case involving Angel Bumpass, a Tennessee woman who was convicted of murder in 2019.

Kailyn Lowry was the first “Teen Mom” star to delve into the podcast world and has created her own podcast network — KILLR. She now runs three shows, with “Baby Mamas No Drama” winning two People’s Choice awards.

Cheyenne Floyd is at the helm for “Think Loud Crew” and Ashley Jones run the “I Need Wine” podcast. Jenelle Evans, Farrah Abraham and Leah Messer also briefly dabbled in the podcast realm.

Heavy reached out to Gard and Bookout for comment about their new business venture but didn’t immediately hear back.

Bookout and Gard didn’t immediately reveal what other cases they would look into.

According to Law And Crime, Franklin Bonner was found dead in his Chattanooga home, tied table with duct tape covering his mouth and nose. His cause of death was suffocation, according to Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

The case went cold for nearly 10 years, with authorities having little evidence to go on.

Then, in 2018, Bumpass — who was 24 at the time — was accused of murder, along with her co-defendant, 37-year-old Mallory Vaughn.

In 2019, a jury convicted Bumpass — who was a 13-year-old eighth grader when the Bonner died — of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. She was sentenced to life in prison and is eligible for parole in 2079.

Vaughn was acquitted of all charges, per Law And Crime.

Bumpass maintains her innocence.

There Were Reportedly Discrepancies With the Evidence Police Gathered

A Change.org petition demanded Bumpass get a retrial has more than 873,000 signatures.

“No one paid attention to the fact that when Angel was 13, she was only 5”0, and weighed a mere 80 pounds,” the petition says.

There were issues with the evidence gathered at the scene and how it allegedly related to Bumpass.

“The evidence against Angel was two partial fingerprints that supposedly came from tape that was used to tie the victim up,” the petition says. “The tape in question also had nine other fingerprints that are unknown and were not investigated.

“A hair was later found on the duct tape 10 years,” it adds. “The hair was never tested.”

Bumpass Was Granted a New Trial

In September, a judge granted Bumpass a new trial.

Her lawyer, William Massey, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press he was “thrilled.”

“I’m sure when I relay this information to Angel she would be thrilled as well.”

The new trial is bittersweet for Bumpass.

“It was particularly hard for her, she’s always maintained her innocence in this,” Massey told the Chatanooga Times Free Press. “We won a battle at this point, but we still have a war in front of us. The state has 60 days to file an appeal. It’s not a done deal yet.”