Maci Bookout Reconnects With Ryan Edwards

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout revealed she “reached out” to her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. The former couple has been on bad terms for years, but Bookout said she sucked up her pride and contacted Edwards, the father of her 14-year-old son, Bentley.

“I swallowed my pride and I reached out to Bentley’s biological dad, Ryan,” Bookout,31, confessed during the finale of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

But Bookout only gave fans a teaser. She didn’t reveal why she spoke to Edwards or what she said. MTV showed a few shots of Ryan, marking the first time he’s appeared on the series in more than a year.

MTV said “The Next Chapter” is “to be continued” but didn’t give a premiere date for season 2. “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” however, is slated to return to MTV on January 3.

Bookout and Edwards were briefly engaged in 2009 after Bentley was born in 2008, but by 2010 they ended their relationship for good.

After Bentley, Bookout when on to marry her husband, Taylor McKinney. They have two children: 7-year-old Jayde Carter and 6-year-old Maverick.

Edwards went on to marry his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. They have two children together: 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella.

Why Isn’t Edwards on ‘Teen Mom’ Anymore?

Edwards hasn’t appeared on “Teen Mom” she he and his family were fired from the series in March 2021 after his parents — Jen and Larry Edwards — got into a fight with Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, at one of the reunions.

McKinney accused the senior Edwards of favoring their son over Bentley, saying their “piece of crap son” has never been there for Bentley.

Larry Edwards accused Bookout of “manipulating” Bentley. Bookout didn’t realize they viewed her that way.

“Since I been around I know this woman has bent over backward to make sure that Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything Ryan has put us through,” McKinney said, defending his wife.

McKinney got upset when Larry Edwards sat on the end of the couch saying he “never” put Bentley in an unsafe situation when he was around his father, who struggles with addiction.

“When y’all are showing up to something and you’re telling [Bentley], go over there and give your dad a hug. Go take a picture with your dad. Bentley is a child. Stop forcing a relationship on a child.

Bookout Shared a Cryptic Message on Instagram

Bookout shared a mysterious message via Instagram on December 13, the same day she revealed she had reconnected with Edwards.

It was a repost from Uncharted Depths.

“You better believe that anger has an essential role in healing,” the message says. “The moment a person whose been traumatized goes from, ‘Why did this happen to me, why didn’t you protect me?’ from a powerless place to, ‘You know? F*** that s*** I deserve better and f*** you… That moment… that moment is magic.”

Fans were previously worried about Bookout after she shared a quote about making mistakes.

“I’ve made some mistakes that I can’t change, but I’ve changed so I won’t make the same mistakes,” it reads.

The post solicited a response from Jen Edwards, who wrote: “As do we all!”

Bookout responded to Bentley’s grandmother with a heart emoji, hinting that Bookout and the Edwards might be on better terms that they were in 2021.