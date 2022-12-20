Maci Bookout Pens Heartbreaking Caption: ‘We Finally Received a Diagnosis’

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout is “heartbroken” after learning that her dog, a boxer named Bonnie, received a fatal diagnosis. Bookout had been taking the pooch to the veterinarian for months, but didn’t talk about Bonnie’s symptoms.

“After months of vet/specialist visits and praying for answers, we finally received a diagnosis for our sweet Bonnie Girl,” Bookout wrote via Instagram on December 20. “Although the diagnosis is not at all what we hoped for, I am trying my best to stay positive and be thankful for the short amount of time we have left with her.”

Bookout said would pamper Bonnie during the time they have left together.

“Bonnie is already our pretty-pretty spoiled princess, but we will definitely be taking her “spoiled-ness” to new heights in the final weeks she is here with us,” Bookout said. “All that we can give her will never amount to all that she continues to give us. Please pray for comfort and peace for my bestest friend, my Bonnie Girl.”

The “Teen Mom” star finished the post by sharing a quote from author Thom Jones, which reads: “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, filling an emptiness we don’t even know we have.”

Bookout emphasized that Bonnie was the “best” girl and she was broken up about the diagnosis in the comments section.

“So much the best,” she wrote to a fan, per Teen Mom Things. “I’m heartbroken.”

Bonnie Was a Christmas Present For Bentley

“Teen Mom” viewers were first introduced to Bonnie in 2015 when Bookout bought her as a gift for her eldest son, 14-year-old Bentley.

“For Christmas, Santa brought Bentley a boxer,” Bookout told MTV News at the time. “She’s been a really good puppy.”

“She really picked up potty training fairly quickly, thank goodness,” Bookout added to MTV News. “She can still be a little butt-head sometimes, but she’s great.”

After Bentley, Bookout welcomed two children with her husband, Taylor McKinney. They share 7-year-old Jayde Carter and 6-year-old Maverick.

Bookout Was Afraid Her Ex Might Hurt Her Dogs

Bookout feared Bentley’s biological father, Ryan Edwards, might harm her dogs, boxers Bonnie and Clyde. When she filed a temporary order of protection against him in 2018, and included her dogs in the mandate.

“You must not hurt or threaten to hurt any animals owned or kept by the Petitioner/Petitioner’s children,” part of the document said, per The Blast.

Edwards was arrested in March for violating probation, stemming from a possession of heroin charge in March 2017, according to People.

The Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom” in April 2021 after a major blowup at the reunion and Bookout ceased contact with her ex.

But in a teaser for the next season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Bookout revealed she tried to reconnect with Edwards

“I swallowed my pride and I reached out to Bentley’s biological dad, Ryan,” she said.

Bookout didn’t reveal why she contacted him or if he answered. MTV showed a few images of Edwards, ending his one-year hiatus from the series.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is slated to air on January 3 on MTV.