Fans Are Stunned By Maci Bookout’s Appearance in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Sneak Peek

“Teen Mom” fans have plenty to look forward to with the upcoming season. MTV recently released a new sneak peek, and many viewers could not help but notice an awkward segment revolving around Maci Bookout. It was a scene involving Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, and it generated a big reaction among viewers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bookout’s Attitude Stunned Viewers

The preview for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” was shared on Facebook and gave fans a look at the journey all the stars have taken from the early days to now. In one scene, Bookout and McKinney take a moment to try to reconnect, and she says the past year has been “tough.” McKinney reaches a hand out toward her, expecting her to take his hand as he tries to provide a bit of support and comfort. Bookout’s reaction, however, was awkward. Rather than immediately take her husband’s hand, she fussed with her hair several times.

Bookout does take McKinney’s hand, then asks him why he has stayed with her. His reply was simple, as he told her, “Because I love you.” When asked the same question, Bookout replies she stays with McKinney, “Because I like you.” The conversation continues but seems rather awkward and solemn. The two do share a kiss, but Bookout admits, “Marriage is hard.”

“Aww I felt like Maci doesn’t love Taylor anymore. The way she was saying things. Poor guy!” one fan commented on Facebook.

The Star’s Appearance Rattled Viewers Too

Not only did Bookout’s attitude raise eyebrows among “Teen Mom” fans, but her appearance did too.

“Alcohol and fillers aren’t doing her any favors,” one fan noted on Reddit. “I think Maci is severely depressed and miserable with her life but tries so hard to put on this tough girl act.”

“Her face looks just like my ex’s alcoholic mother who wouldn’t have food in the fridge but would always have a 30 rack of Natty or Busch,” suggested another show fan.

“She is 2 Years older than me. But looking at the photo I would never say it,” someone else declared.

Some Redditors stuck up for Bookout and thought the sub was being overly harsh. “I find Maci to be quite pretty actually, and I think it’s just peoples’ hatred that skews their view,” another “Teen Mom” fans shared.

The sub specifically commenting on Bookout and this sneak peek received hundreds of comments in just a day or so. While there were some “Teen Mom” fans complimentary of Bookout, or at least supportive of her, it appeared a large majority of those sharing their thoughts felt the reality television star did not seem in the best place.

“She looks rough. I don’t mean in a she just rolled out of bed way. It looks like she’s been drunk for a week straight without a single intermission. I hope she’s ok,” commented another Redditor.

As some “Teen Mom” fans noted, this scene was not brand new. Rather, it was a scene from a prior episode and seemed to be included as part of Bookout’s journey heading into the new season. Will viewers see a healthier, happier version of Bookout in the new episodes on the horizon? The new season debuts on September 6, and everybody will be eager to get updates on all the franchise stars.