Maci Bookout Speaks Publicly After Ryan Edwards Gets Fired

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout for one of the first times since her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, was fired. The MTV personality appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera.

Though Maci was pretty tight-lipped when it came to Ryan and his three family members getting the ax from Teen Mom OG, she was willing to talk about her own future on the series. While she had previously planned to stay on the show for a while, she hinted her time at MTV might be coming to an end.

“Back in the day, I’d always say as long as I feel like I’m helping people or showing them they are not alone or they’re not crazy, then I would keep doing it,” the 29-year-old said on the podcast, as first noted by E! Online.

There are benefits to being on reality TV. “It’s just a good reflective tool that most people don’t have,” she said. “At this point selfishly, I feel like the show opens my eyes to me — what I need to work on, what I need to face myself.”

MTV Respects When the Children Don’t Want to Be Filmed

There's *a lot* more to come on this season of #TeenMomOG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EYy4bq3jr4 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 24, 2021

While things aren’t always easy on Teen Mom OG — like navigating her co-parenting relationship with Ryan and his parents — there are other benefits that come with filming for MTV. Maci said the producers are respectful when it comes to her three children: 12-year-old son Bentley, 5-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and 4-year-old son Maverick.

“If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film,” Maci told Kailyn and Vee. “I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children.”

Maci’s not promising that she’s going to stay with the series forever, but if the status quo continues her desire to remain on the show will stand. Still, she’s taking things day-by-day, or, as she said, “season by season.”

“I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise,” Maci explained.

Ryan’s Dad Said They Were Fired After Getting in ‘Trouble’ With Maci

When someone tells me they don't watch Teen Mom… 🤦‍♀️ It's Tuesday! A brand new #TeenMomOG begins now on @MTV— followed by #16AndPregnant! 🤰 Who is watching? pic.twitter.com/qgcd7mlAT4 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 31, 2021

The Edwards — Ryan, wife Mackenzie and his father, Larry — all blamed Maci for getting cut from the series. The only one to not speak out against Maci was Ryan’s mom Jen, who always had a strong relationship with Maci up until recently.

“We got in so much trouble,” he told The Sun, referring to the fight he and Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney said at the highly anticipated Season 9 reunion. Maci was “so mad” at him.

“We, the family have been let go from the show by the network,” he confirmed. “It’s unbelievable.”

Larry revealed that Ryan was going to start his own business, building dune buggies. “He fabricates buggies from the ground up. He would love to build buggies for people. Put row bars on them,” Larry previously told The Sun. “Not many people do custom work like that. He’s very good at it. He’s got all the tools and machines.”

