Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star Dating New Man

“Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Douthit McKee has posted several “soft launches” of her new boyfriend, whose name she is withholding.

Douthit announced in July she was divorcing her husband, Josh McKee, after 12 years together. They had a tumultuous relationship — with multiple splits and reconciliations. The former couple shares three children: Gannon, 11; Jaxie, 8 and Broncs, 6.

Douthit, 28, posted a picture of herself kissing her new man. “I wanna love you and treat you right. I wanna love you day and night,” she captioned the post.

Teen Mom Fanz identified the boyfriend as 26-year-old Khesanio Hall, who hails from Jamaica.

The relationship ignored a conversation among fans. Some remembered the scandal that ultimately got Douthit fired from “Teen Mom.” She referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman and sparred with her so-star, Cheyenne Floyd.

“I hope she’s not just using him to try and prove that she’s not racist after what happened recently 🙃,” one social media user wrote on Teen Mom Fanz’s Instagram account.

“In the grand scheme of things calling someone colored is not the worst thing you can call a black or brown person,” another said.

“Yup, he’s using her 😂😂,” a third wrote.

Douthit first shared a picture of her mystery man on December 20.

“Listen… I know I done said I’m staying single for a year. But I lie sometimes and,” she tweeted.

Douthit Is Looking Forward to 2023

The former “Teen Mom” star is happy to put 2022 behind her.

“Ended my year with the best humans in my life. What a blessing! 2022, I made it!” Douthit wrote via Instagram. “I’m alive, I’m stronger, I’m better, and I stand taller now. Happy new years everybody…”

“And that’s a wrap!” she said in a second post. “Went through the toughest season to earn the blessings 2023 will bring me. Thank you everyone who has loved me through this!”

In the video, she said remembered all the things she did in 2022, including running the Disney World marathons, growing her fitness business, visiting Oklahoma, enduring her first hurricane season in Florida, becoming a single mother and finding her power. The clip finished with McKee saying she “ended it with everyone I love.”

McKee Said It Was Time for Her to Be Happy

In her breakup statement, Douthit said she got tired of trying to make her marriage to McKee work.

“With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, i wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone,” she wrote in July, per Page Six.

“Somtirmes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done,” she continued, according to Page Six. “I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy 🙏.”

Douthit isn’t the only one who has moved on. McKee has a new girlfriend and has been posting pictures of himself to Instagram.

“This woman…. 😍,” he wrote, sharing a picture of his new partner.

“What I see is kindness, selflessness, caring, and an amazing genuine person!” he continued. “People hold onto and live in the past way to much, the beautiful thing as a person is you can fail and truly learn from that failure.

“Growth comes in several different ways, And your values change!” McKee added. “BTW- you are so damn gorgeous.”