Mackenzie McKee Sparks Concern With Extreme 21-Day Diet

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Douthit McKee is embarking on a new diet — where she can only eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains — but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

McKee announced via Instagram that she was going to try a 21-day diet, known as the “Daniel Fast.” It’s like veganism mixed with Christianity.

According to the Daniel Fast’s website, it’s “a biblically based partial fast based on two accounts of the Prophet Daniel’s fasting experiences (seed Daniel 1 and 10) and typical Jewish fasting principles. The Daniel Fast eating plan is similar to a vegan diet with additional restrictions.”

The diet has also been touted by “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt.

“Hi, Chris Pratt here. Day Three of the Daniel Fast, check it out,” told his Instagram followers in 2021, per The Huffington Post. “It’s 21 days of prayer and fasting.”

Fans Were Worried for McKee

McKee is a type 1 diabetic, meaning her pancreas makes little or no insulin. She must check her blood sugar levels regularly for fluctuation.

“Mackenzie, a type 1 diabetic, doing another crash diet,” an original poster penned.

“That’s a lot of sugar for a type 1 diabetic, and a whole lot of diarrhea,” reads a popular comment, with more than 100 upvotes.

“It’s sad to think about the damage that high blood sugar for an extended time does to the body, and even worse to know that she KNOWS what can happen to her and can’t even take care of herself to ensure she’s here longer for her children,” a second said. “That’s just disappointing.”

Some people worried about how McKee’s diet would affect her children.

“Her kids are going to have a really unhealthy relationship with food,” they wrote.

McKee is the mother of three children — Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5 — whom she welcomed with her estranged husband, Josh McKee. The couple split after more than 12 years together.

McKee Is Prepping for the NYC Marathon

Along with dieting for three weeks, McKee is getting her body ready to run the New York City marathon.

She started her prep by running 10 miles.

“A lot to unfold in this adventurous day 🤪,” McKee wrote on September 26. “1. I went on a 10 mile run because in 7 short weeks I will be running the New York City Marathon.”

McKee said she was running to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes.

“Please check out my story if you wish to donate,” she said.

McKee wanted to know if any of her followers had tips for diabetics who run. “I’ve only done half marathons so this will be my first full,” she said.

At the end of her post, McKee said she was prepping for Hurricane Ian to hit Flordia. The Oklahoma native moved to Sarasota in September 2020 for a job opportunity and fell in love with the Sunshine State.

“There is a hurricane coming, I found out I’m great on the ladder thanks to years of flying,” she said. “My prayers go out to everyone who is being impacted right now, cause this Oklahoma girl don’t know what to expect.”