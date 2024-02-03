Mackenzie McKee Shares Pictures From Anniversary Celebration With Boyfriend

“Teen Mom 3” star Mackenzie McKee gave fans a glimpse of her love life.

On January 19, the 29-year-old shared that she and her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, celebrated their first year together on Instagram. The social media upload consisted of two images. The first picture showed a piece of chocolate cake placed in front of a framed photo of McKee and her late mother, Angie Douthit, who passed away after battling cancer in 2019. The following image featured McKee and Hall posing together while smiling brightly.

In the caption, McKee noted that her boyfriend incorporated her late mother’s memory in their celebration.

“One year anniversary, and he made sure my mom was there. #blessed,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciated Hall’s gesture.

“He’s a keeper keeper,” wrote a fan.

“This is very sweet. So happy to see you in your happiness,” added a commenter.

Some commenters also shared heartfelt messages about McKee’s mother.

“Your mom would be so proud for the woman you are and the woman you’re becoming!!!!!!!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” shared a different person.

“You’re mom is always with you and most likely brought both of you together because she knew what a blessing he would be for you and your kids,” commented another social media user.

Mackenzie McKee Shared Her Thoughts About Her Future With Her Boyfriend

Mckee shares her three children, Gannon, Broncs, and Jaxie with her estranged husband, Josh McKee. According to Celebuzz!, the mother of three shared she is interested expanding her family with Hall. In a September 2023 Instagram Story, McKee uploaded a question from a fan that read, “I’m just curious if you’d ever have a baby with khessani [sic]? Or is he happy with the children you gave him?”

“I’d have his baby tomorrow,” responded McKee.

Mackenzie McKee Discussed Her Separation From Josh McKee in 2022

McKee discussed her and her estranged husband’s separation in an August 2022 YouTube video. She explained that she had difficulty ending her relationship with the father of her children, despite his tendency to be unfaithful.

“I did not walk away from Josh. I crawled away from Josh. And it was hard. But staying was harder, so you have to choose your hard,” said the mother of three.

She also noted that the “Teen Mom OG” cameras captured her discovering that the father of her children had cheated just before her mother’s passing. She stated that she found that period of her life particularly difficult as her mother was her biggest source of emotional support.

“My mom was truly who kept me going. She was always like, ‘You are awesome, you are a boss babe. You are going to rule the world.’ And when she died, I never heard it from anyone else. Josh wasn’t someone who cheered me on in life or was ever proud of me,” said the mother of three.

McKee clarified that despite her issues with her estranged husband, they have managed to successfully co-parent. She also stated that she hoped the best for him.

“I have so much love and prayer for whoever Josh ends up with. And my prayer is that they have a better relationship than what ours was. A true love. And that they respect one another,” said McKee.