Mackenzie McKee Posts Moving Tribute to Her ‘Dia’ Sister

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie McKee has posted a moving tribute to her sister on her Instagram page.

The post includes a photo of the pair running hand-in-hand in a race.

McKee, whose page is full of fitness-related posts, made the post as a Teen Mom fan page says she will be returning to “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mackenzie McKee Wrote That Her Sister Holds Her Hand ‘Through Life’ as Well as ‘Full Marathons’

In the post, McKee focuses on the closeness she shares with her sister. She wrote:

Dia-sisters. Thank you for holding my hand through life, through half marathons, through full marathons… through big life changes, through tears….. thank you for being a role model since the day I was born 🤪. I love you @whitterbug12 do I have any other type 1 diabetic siblings who follow me? #dopeychallenge2024 #beyondtype1 #diabeticsisters.

McKee has spoken openly about having Diabetes I. Fans with diabetes frequently post on McKee’s page. “what sensor do you use?xx from another diabeteswarrior❤️” wrote one.

Her sister also posted pictures from the same race writing,

BEST. DAY. EVER!!!! We did it! We finished the Dopey Challenge. The marathon today was challenging, but it was soooo worth it! It was just magical. Mackenzie’s knee hurt the whole race, and her blood sugar kept dropping. My blood sugar stayed right around 200 the whole time. We had challenges in our way, but we didn’t let it stop us. We did it!!!! #dopeychallenge #disneymarathonweekend #marathon #rapunzel #cinderella

Mackenzie McKee Was Diagnosed With Diabetes When She Was a Child

According to People Magazine, McKee has run full marathons and spoken about her diabetes diagnosis.

“My mom always said, ‘You have diabetes, but diabetes does not have you.’ And that sticks with me every single day,” she told People.

The “Teen Mom OG” star was diagnosed with diabetes as a child. “”I remember I was really skinny and it was a time in my life where I actually should be gaining weight,” McKee told People in 2022. “I was hitting puberty, I was 11 and that was when all my friends were getting like hips and stuff and I just kept getting skinnier. And I craved a lot of sugar.”

She described to People:

“I had to go home and tell my mom, ‘Hey, I’m not a troubled kid but I got detention because I’m getting out of class a lot. But I promise, I’m just very thirsty. I have to go to the water fountain and pee three times an hour.’ And my mom just froze in her tracks because she knew the symptoms” because McKee’s dad had type 1 diabetes. “She looked over at me and was like, ‘Oh, no.'”

She mentioned her siblings to People, saying:

“I ran to the bathroom and my siblings held me and they were saying it’s okay, it could have been a fluke, you’re going to be fine,” she recalls. “My mom was standing in the doorway on the phone with the doctor and all I heard her say was, ‘We’ll be right there.’ And she drove me to the hospital and I was diagnosed right on the spot. It was one of the worst days of my life.”

