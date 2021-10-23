What Happened Between Cheyenne Floyd & Mackenzie McKee?

“Teen Mom OG” stars Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee have been embroiled in a heated feud ever since McKee referred to Vice President Kalama Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, as a “colored” woman last year.

At the time, Floyd tweeted “ignorance is pervasive” and McKee apologized for her “mistake.” But there were a lot of things that went down during last year’s reunion and beyond that viewers didn’t see.

Floyd and McKee hopped on a Zoom call to address the situation, with Color of Change — a nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization — jumping into the conversation to help educate McKee. According to both “Teen Mom OG” stars, McKee told Floyd various times during the call that she loved her, but Floyd never said it back.

This “hurt” McKee, who internalized it for more than a year. Leading up to the 2021 “Teen Mom OG” reunion, McKee said she sent Floyd a direct message on Twitter apologizing again, but also adding in that she wasn’t going to be upset anymore about Floyd not saying “I love you” back. Floyd didn’t respond to McKee and unfollowed her on Twitter.

The next thing McKee knew, the schedule for the “Teen Mom OG” reunion had changed. When she showed up to film, she was the only girl there. She figured it was because of COVID-19 protocols, but she later realized the other stars — Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Floyd — all filmed together.

McKee has since deleted her Twitter and Instagram pages.

McKee Was ‘Confused’ About the Drama

This felt like a “slap in the face” to McKee, who posted an eight-minute video to tell her version of events.

“There’s a lot of unnecessary drama that I’m confused about online. With all the messages I’m getting I’m just going to tell my side of the story as gracefully as possible,” she said. “The reunion just happened in L.A. and I am on ‘Teen Mom OG’ and many of you know that I made a mistake that I said sorry about that I was so unaware about.”

The “mistake” she was referring to is referring to the first woman — and the first woman of color — to assume the role of vice president as “colored.” McKee characterized this incident as a “humiliating mistake.”

“I was extremely sorry about [it] and I wish more than anything that I wouldn’t have brought one of the girls — Cheyenne — into it because it wasn’t her mistake and she shouldn’t have had to carry that burden on her shoulders,” she said. “I really just wanted to have that conversation with her and we did have a really good conversation and for some reason, it turned south.”

“I’m just not used to this. I don’t have a problem with any of them,” she continued. “I don’t like having problems with anyone. I don’t know how it turned into this.”

The New Drama Over Saying ‘I Love You’

It appears the new drama kicked off because McKee was upset that the last time she spoke to Floyd, and told her “I love you” six times, the California-based mother-of-two didn’t say it back.

“I told you, ‘I loved you’ like six times and you haven’t said anything back,” McKee said in her video. “She laughed and that hurt. And I let things hurt me. I really do. And it’s hurt me a lot that she laughed at me.”

McKee claimed she wasn’t used to having conflict with people. “It’s just so weird for me to have a problem with someone because I don’t feel like it’s necessary,” she said. “I don’t feel like there’s a reason to have a problem.”

McKee said she’s been a “wreck” over the situation. “No one can hurt my feelings because I hurt my own feelings,” the mother-of-three said. “I’m sad. I hate that it really hurts me, that not only I was lied to but because I said ‘sorry’ that this happened.”

McKee claimed MTV “lied” to her about the schedule change at the reunion, saying she didn’t know the other girls all filmed together until she got home.

“Everyone was asking why I wasn’t in the photos and I said I think it’s because Cheyenne hates me,” McKee revealed. “I don’t know what the reason was but I know the schedule changed as soon as I said sorry to her. I’m confused, I’m lost and now Maci’s mad at me.”

The “I love you” situation is one of the things Floyd addressed in her response to the situation.

“We did the Zoom, she barely spoke and at the end, she repeatedly said ‘I love you,’” Floyd wrote on Instagram. “No, I didn’t say it back, because I don’t know you. When I say I love you to someone I mean it. Do, I did not laugh at her, I actually explained to her that it was just not a term that I don’t throw around, that’s not what I was taught.”

