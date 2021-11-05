VIDEO: Mackenzie McKee Slams Backlash to Selena Costume

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee responded to backlash after she dressed as the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez for Halloween. Some fans said the Oklahoma native’s costume was “tone-deaf” after she faced criticism for referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman in January 2021.

In a TikTok video, McKee said that people needed to “chill” after one social media user said she “didn’t even use a Selena song” for her Halloween posts with her 7-year-old daughter, Jaxie.

“I think people sit on the internet and dig for innocent things to be upset over,” McKee captioned her video.

“So many of you are upset over this and honestly, I’m upset too because TikTok won’t let me use her music!” McKee said about not creating a video with Selena’s songs. “Jaxie and I made the cutest dances and cutest TikToks to Selena’s music and TikTok… they’re stuck on zero views and we don’t know why.”

McKee’s favorite songs of Selena’s are hits like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Baila Esta Cumbia” and “Como la Flor.”

In her first Halloween post, McKee gushed over Selena. “Selena was my favorite growing up. My mom played her music and I always watched her performances,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram. “My daughter has now grown a love for the Queen and can sing all of her songs. She is such an icon.”

In a popular Reddit thread, McKee was accused of choosing a “stupid” Halloween costume.

“The fact that this chick said some pretty racist things and then goes off to cosplay a Latina dosen’t sit right,” a social media user wrote. “Like homegirl really didn’t learn ANYTHING. But she’ll still get people saying she’s just stupid.”

“I don’t think it’s offensive per se, but it’s definitely in poor taste considering Mack is racist lol,” one person wrote.

McKee Has Loved Selena Since She Was Little

@mackenziemckee1 Reply to @cheryl90xo I think people sit on the internet and dig for innocent things to be upset over. ♬ original sound – Mackenzie McKee

Other fans accused McKee of not being familiar with Selena, who was fatally shot on March 31, 1995.

“Do you even know who you’re talking to? I grew up loving Selena Quintanilla, my daughter loves her, we’re obsessed with [Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez], ya know, he was like, my childhood crush,” she said.

“I read his book. It’s amazing. You should go read it,” McKee continued. “Selena is an icon, she’s an idol and she’s a good role model for kids to look up to. And if you know anything about me, you know I’m obsessed and I always have been. I love Selena. Anything for Selenas.”

McKee Agreed With Fans Who Were ‘Annoyed’ at the Halloween Criticism

McKee responded to a few fans in the comment section of her TikTok post.

The mother-of three said “I agree” after one of her fans wrote, “I’m getting SO annoyed at those comments. Why the hell can’t people just let people enjoy things… people just can’t be nice anymore…”

Another viewer defended McKee for not using Selena’s music for her videos, saying the late singer’s father didn’t want anyone to use her work “without paying” for it.

“I’ve heard that too and I love her family but I think it’s sad because it’s stopping more people from hearing her amazing music,” McKee added.

Several people in the comment section were surprised to hear Chris Pérez had written a book about his late wife.

“’To Selena with Love.’ It’s on Amazon,” McKee told them. “Be prepared to cry sooo hard. He is a good writer.”

