PHOTO: Mackenzie McKee’s Questionable Halloween Costume

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee faced backlash over a questionable Halloween costume. Fans debated about the outfit after McKee and her daughter, Jaxie, dressed as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez for the spooky holiday.

“Selena was my favorite growing up,” McKee captioned a TikTok video of their costumes on October 31, 2021. “My mom played her music and I always watched her performances. My daughter has now grown a love for the Queen and can sing all of her songs. She is such an icon.”

A Reddit thread about the post garnered hundreds of comments and upvotes while people talked about the costume potentially being cultural appropriation. Others argued it was tone-deaf considering McKee’s controversy after she referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “colored.”

“The fact that this chick said some pretty racist things and then goes off to cosplay a Latina dosen’t sit right,” one fan said. “Like homegirl really didn’t learn ANYTHING. But she’ll still get people saying she’s just stupid.”

“I don’t think it’s offensive per se, but it’s definitely in poor taste considering Mack is racist lol,” another social media user said.

Not all the comments about McKee were negative. Some people defended the “Teen Mom OG” star.

“If she darkened her skin and did actual cultural appropriation people would be mad and saying ‘you can dress up without being offensive’ and now she’s done that people are still being insulting towards a CHILD that they don’t even look like Selena and they’re appropriating,” they said.

“This isn’t appropriating or insensitive,” they continued. “Be mad about the other things she’s done but don’t mix shit up and cause a problem for everyone.”

A New Feud Broke Out After the ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

McKee made her offensive comment about Harris after she ascended to the role of vice president in January 2021, but the controversy kicked up again after the “Teen Mom OG” reunion was filmed on October 22, 2021.

In an eight-minute YouTube video, McKee revealed there was drama with co-star Cheyenne Floyd and claimed the California native “hated” her. McKee reached out to Floyd in January 2021 after her comment about Harris caused a stir.

Leading up to the October 22, 2021, reunion, McKee said she apologized to Floyd again but didn’t hear anything back. The next thing she knew, Floyd unfollowed her on Twitter and then she was excluded from the “Teen Mom OG” reunion, filming her segments alone instead of with the group.

“Everyone was asking why I wasn’t in the photos and I said I think it’s because Cheyenne hates me,” McKee explained. “I don’t know what the reason was but I know the schedule changed as soon as I said sorry to her. I’m confused, I’m lost.”

Floyd Slammed McKee on Instagram & Twitter

Floyd doesn’t want to be included in McKee’s narrative. Even though she had remained silent about her co-star’s controversy, she issued a statement after McKee wrote comments on social media and filmed her YouTube video.

“I am not a MTV producer… I don’t call the shots,” Floyd wrote via Twitter on October 22, 2021. “But if you feel the need to keep bullying me over things that haven’t happened to make yourself feel seen… be my guest.”

“You have an odd fixation on me,” she continued. “Your rendition of how things happened are beyond delusional and I wish you would focus on yourself and leave me alone.”

