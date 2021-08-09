‘Teen Mom’ Star Concerns Fans After He Rants in Videos

“Teen Mom 2” alum Nathan Griffith, who shares 7-year-old son Kaiser with “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans, ranted in an Instagram video that concerned some fans. The ex MTV personality posted an eight-minute video, talking about the Bible, aliens, demons giants and more.

“Unsolved Mysteries… SOLVED!” he captioned the video from August 4. “Part I- paused due to weather.” By August 9, the clip amassed more than 11,000 views.

“Dude are you ok,” the most popular comment said. “Lost your mind!” another wrote, per The Sun.

Griffith shared his musings from his car while driving in the rain.

“Have you ever wondered who’s under your bed or the weird objects in the sky?” he asked at the beginning of the video.

“Did you ever question maybe those mythical stories you heard might actually be true? We all know the story about David and Goliath. We all know ‘supposedly’ about aliens. How is the galaxy, the cosmos, so big but there’s no other lifeforms?” he continued. “What is that creepy thing you swear you saw in the dark? Well, I got the answers for you.”

Griffith claimed that most of life’s greatest unknowns can be answered through The Book of Enoch, an ancient Hebrew apocalyptic religious text. Enoch, according to the text, was the great-grandfather of Noah.

“So when it’s talking about all this educational stuff and all these mysteries we have questions about because it’s not in most bibles you read, why did they take it out? Well, a lot of conspiracists think– and I agree– is that religion is used as a tool to control the people,” Griffith mused. “Like the Book of Enoch, if it’s giving you all this valuable information, how are you going to control people?”

Griffith Believes Giants Are Real

While talking about the Book of Enoch, Griffith said that 200 angels were sent down to earth to act as watchers. He claimed it was the angels’ jobs to teach humans the right way to live, but instead they lusted over human flesh and started to have children together.

Griffith said giants and demons were created from having one parent that was an angel and the other parent who was a human. “Now you have these angels making offspring with these humans, they were abominations,” he said.

“They are finding so many giant skeletons out there,” Griffith claimed. “It is incredible how many giant skeletons they are finding.”

Evans Admitted to Petty Details From Her Split With Griffith

In a TikTok video posted on August 2, Evans admitted that she packed up all of her ex-boyfriend’s things when they split and dumped them on his friend’s front porch.

“I can’t believe I’m about to show y’all this but it’s just my past so I’ma show you,” she said at the beginning of the video. “Now, it’s not necessarily what I took but it’s actually what I gave back.”

“When me and Nathan broke up I was like come get your stuff. Come get your stuff. He wouldn’t come to get it. So I dropped it off on his doorstep. He moved to his friend’s house … I packed all his s*** I dropped it off at the front door. I gave him like three days to a week to come to get it and he was right down the street and he didn’t come to get it, so pretty funny,” she said, sharing a picture of her sitting in a chair with her ex’s belonging surrounding her.

