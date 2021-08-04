Jenelle Evans’ Latest Custody Update Amid Estrangement

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans continues to fight for custody of her eldest son, Jace. She talked about the court battle once more after her estranged mother, Barbara, revealed Jace received the COVID-19 vaccine after turning 12 on August 2.

“Just turned 12 and got my 1st Covid Vaccination 👍,” Barbara Evans wrote, sharing a photo of Jace.

Jenelle Evans — who signed over her parental rights of Jace to her mother before he was 1 year old — wasn’t pleased. “Ask me how I feel,” she wrote in the comment section. “Time to block this account again lol.”

Jenelle Evans, 29, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she didn’t know Jace was going to be vaccinated.

“Try to push me out of his life all you want, but I will still fight,” Evans wrote, according to screenshots shared on Reddit. “I’m not giving up.”

“It’s crazy to think you care more about a shot than a child’s birthday,” she continued, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Posting all for attention and clout… I had no idea until afterward.”

While she was on the topic of Jace, Evans added she was still pursuing legal custody of her son. “Yes,” she revealed. “For legal reasons I can’t speak on that topic.”

Evans Made TikTok Videos About COVID-19

Last week, Evans made three TikTok videos where she expressed confusion over the highly transmissible Delta variant.

” So now if you’re fully vaccinated you can give the Delta variant to other people? What?” she said in her first video.

“I was watching the news yesterday and I told David, would it’s be the other way around? Wouldn’t you wear masks if you’re not vaccinated? I was like, why do they want people wearing masks that are vaccinated? Well, come to find out you can spread the Delta variant,” the ex MTV personality said. “So are you telling me there’s going to be a whole new outbreak because of the vaccinated people?

In the comment section of her first video, Evans compared COVID-19 to influenza. “When in the history of American has someone got the flu vaccine then gave someone else the flu? I’ll wait,” she wrote said.

Evans Said She May Never ‘Repair’ Her Relationship With Her Mother

Jenelle and Barara Evans have long struggled with their mother-daughter relationship, but in May the former “Teen Mom 2” star told The Sun that they may never be on good terms again.

“We will probably not ever repair our relationship, but if I do get custody I will continue to let Jace have a relationship with her,” she said. “They’ve been together for such a long time, and I don’t want to be petty and be petty against Jace just because I have something against my mom.”

The North Carolina native claimed her son is being insubordinate.

“I don’t know if it’s because he’s getting older and is becoming a rebellious teenager, but I know everything is fine at my house. He loves it here and he loves spending time with his siblings & spending time as a family,” she told The Sun.

“I think it’s time to just come here with the conflict going on at my mom’s house,” she continued. “It’s unnecessary for them to be together full time.”

