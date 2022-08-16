PHOTO: Fans Gush Over Aubree’s Hairstyle After Chelsea Houska’s Big Reveal

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska DeBoer took to Instagram on August 15 to share an adorable photo of her oldest daughter, Aubree Lind-DeBoer. The pre-teen changed up her hairstyle, and it looked like she loved the results. Apparently, fans did too.

Aubree Posed for a Fabulous Snapshot

Chelsea shared a photo of Aubree’s new look via her Instagram stories, and it was quickly reshared on Reddit as well as the “Teen Mom Fanz” Instagram page. Chelsea’s photo was captioned, “new hair, who,” and the snapshot showed Aubree standing in a hallway, perhaps at the hair salon. She held both hands up to her shoulders and displayed peace signs with her fingers on both hands. She also stuck her tongue out a bit to add a somewhat silly bit of flair. Aubree has braces on these days, and she wore a Motocross t-shirt as she posed after her hair appointment.

Aubree’s new hairstyle was two-toned, but it wasn’t anything too wild. She had a light blond on one side, and a medium brown on the other, with a center part. Her hair was cut short enough for the tips of her locks to graze her shoulders and was styled to feather back from her face a bit. The “Teen Mom” star credited stylist Landon Blow for the new look, and he shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot on his Instagram stories. He also shared the Chelsea posted, as well as another “after” photo. It looked as if everybody had a blast throughout the process.

The New Look Received Rave Reviews

Most of the commenters on Reddit went wild over Aubree’s new color and style.

“Good for her!! I wish I would have played around with coloring my hair more when I was younger,” one Redditor admitted.

“Oh I absolutely love this new her!!!! She looks great! Such a wholesome look, I wish I could pull something that off,” raved a fan.

“Aubree is so dang adorable and her little freckles are so cute. While I sometimes criticize Chelsea… I think she’s one of the very few TM girls who’s actually a genuinely good mom,” shared another fan. That person added, “I love that Aubree is finding her own look and style in her preteen years.”

“Oh, that suits her perfectly! Rock on, Aubree!” someone else praised.

A few “Teen Mom” fans suggested Aubree’s new style was reminiscent of the 80s or 90s, or even the 70s with a bit of Farrah Fawcett flair.

“Good for Aubs! She looks like she could star on the show ‘Freaks and Geeks,’ which I adore. I can’t believe that we’re already cycling back to 80s/90s fashions that I didn’t even get to wear,” joked another fan.

“She looks so cute! The cut reminds me of the 1970’s. Like she should have a tube top and be roller skating. Haha,” quipped someone else.

“Teen Mom” fans can definitely be tough on Chelsea at times. In this case, however, it was mostly positive feedback, both for Aubree’s new style and Chelsea’s hand in making it happen.