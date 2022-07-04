Chelsea Houska Criticized for Putting Children in ‘Dangerous’ Situation

Chelsea Houska has been accused of bad parenting after her children were photographed playing on a tractor, according to The Sun.

Houska shared the pics on her Instagram Story and captioned them, “Week in the life of the DeBoers.”

One person wrote on Reddit, “Tractors are great as a jungle gym for kids apparently,” per The Sun.

Another simply wrote, “This seems dangerous.”

While this particular set of responses slammed the reality star, Houska has been complimented by fans for her “adorable” family on a number of occasions lately.

Chelsea Houska’s Family Photos

Houska has made headlines a number of times over the past few months, typically for sharing “cute” pics of her family.

In a post from June 17, the former “Teen Mom” star shared a slideshow of her children, as seen above.

She captioned the pic, “Such a good day.”

In the comments section, people chimed in how adorable the kids were. Former co-star Kail Lowry wrote, “Omg how precious.”

Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, added, “Our little angels.”

Others simply wrote, “So sweet!”

Chelsea Houska’s Departure From ‘Teen Mom’

In May 2021, Houska announced that she and her family would be leaving “Teen Mom” to focus their attention elsewhere.

In an interview with E! News, Houska later shared, “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore… There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

Houska added, “When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Houska first joined “16 & Pregnant” with her ex, Adam Lind. Today, she has three children with husband DeBoer.

Reflecting on the MTV franchise, she said, “I think we’ll always, always be close… They were here in our house with our kids, seeing conversations about some personal things, and you just form a relationship with people and it truly is a meaningful relationship.”

Now, Houska is gearing up for the release of her new HGTV show, which will begin airing in the Spring of 2023.

Speaking to HGTV, Houska shared, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production, HGTV, added, “Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business. We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”