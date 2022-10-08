PHOTO: Carly Davis Surfaces in Rare Picture With Parents & Brother

Carly Davis, the biological daughter of “Teen Mom” stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, resurfaced in a new photo posted to a Teen Mom Facebook page.

Carly’s adoptive parents — Brandon and Teresa Davis — have been famously private regarding their eldest child. They appeared on the “16 & Pregnant” episode where the Baltierras agreed to relinquish their parental rights and in the earlier season of “Teen Mom.” But as Carly got older they wanted her life to be private and asked the Baltierras to stop posting pictures of Carly online.

The Baltierras stayed true to their word and have not posted any pictures of their biological daughter. The new picture that emerged was apparently posted by “Teen Mom Fanpage” on August 6. It was then picked up by the Instagram page “Teen Mom Things.”

Fans on Instagram commented that Carly, who is now 13, resembled 7-year-old Nova, the eldest Baltierra daughter.

“Awww ❤️ she looks so like her sisters,” one person wrote.

“Carly looks just like Nova,” another person said.

The Baltierras got married in 2015 and welcomed three daughters together: Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose.

The “Teen Mom” stars tried to get Nova and Carly together when she was young, but it became hard for the two families to meet. For one, they live in different states: The Davis’ live in North Carolina and the Baltierras live in Michigan. But distance hasn’t been the only issue.

Carly is getting older and she’s now involved in sports and activities.

The pandemic also put a temporary hold on visitations.

When Is The Last Time Carly Saw Her Biological Parents

MTV cameras were rolling the last time Lowell and Baltierra met with Carly and her parents.

Lowell referred to adoption as a “joyful and painful” experience during a 2021 episode of “Teen Mom.”

“After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren’t allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters,” Lowell said during a voiceover.

The “Teen Mom” stars got choked up with their visit ended, but received some encouragement from their adoption counselor, Dawn Baker.

“She adores you guys so much,” Baker said during the episode. “You’re going to be the only thing she thinks about and talks about for the next weeks. She’s just going to be thinking about all these special times together. It’s so meaningful.”

Rules That Lowell And Baltierra Have to Follow

Being able to stay in contact with Carly means Baltierra and Lowell have to be careful about what they say and do.

That means they’re not allowed to show Carly on “Teen Mom” or post her pictures of social media. It also means that Baltierras feels like he has to be extremely careful about what he says or he won’t be able to see his biological daughter.

Baltierra vented his frustrations during a “Teen Mom” reunion in April 2021.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Baltierra said about not being able to contact Carly directly.

“I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes,” he continued. “It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

Baltierra and Lowell said they feel “inferior” to Davis.

“I don’t want it to come across like that, but at the end of the day, the reality is, I cannot get to Carly unless it’s going through Brandon and Teresa,” he revealed.

Lowell agreed with Baltierra’s assessment. “In the snap of a finger, they could take [her] away,” Lowell added.

If they want to meet up with the Davis’, they also have to do it on their schedule. In a deleted scene from “Teen Mom,” Baltierra and Lowell were worried about not being able to meet up with Carly because Brandon and Teresa said they were “too busy.”

Baltierra admitted that his relationship with Davis family is always evolving. “Relationships are hard any which way. So it’s just all about, like, growing and learning and maneuvering,” Baltierra told Us Weekly in 2021.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.