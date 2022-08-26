Fans Accuse Chelsea Houska of Treating Aubree Inappropriately

“Teen Mom” fans had a mixed reaction when they saw a new photo of Chelsea Houska and her 12-year-old daughter, Aubree.

Houska’s eldest child is going to turn 13 and is about to enter 7th grade, so the former MTV star decided to treat Aubree to a makeover. While some fans gushed over the natural look with winged eyeliner, some people took issue with one part of the tutorial video, which Houska posted to TikTok on August 24.

Those who didn’t like the look slammed Houska for using a filter on her preteen daughter.

“I feel like I can’t even tell what the makeup looks like because of the filter. Ugh, the filter,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Why do parents feel the need to add a filter to their child??” another asked.

“Aubree is so pretty. She doesn’t need the filter!” wrote a third social media user.

The video was a hit on TikTok, where it amassed nearly 6 million views.

Aubree has been experimenting with her look. Aside from trying out some new makeup, she also cut her hair and changed its color. Half of her hair is blonde and the other is brown.

Houska is the mother of four children. Aubree is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind and she has three kids with her husband, Cole DeBoer: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska and DeBoer quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020, with Houska saying she felt uncomfortable with Aubree being a preteen in front of MTV cameras.

The South Dakota parents landed a gig on HGTV, where they’ll be renovating homes in the native state, called “Farmhouse Fabulous.” The home makeover series is slated to debut in spring 2023.

Aubree Wanted an ‘E-Girl’ Look

Aubree wanted to go for an “e-girl” look, which is essentially the modern version of emo or goth mixed with K-pop fashion.

Houska emphasized throughout the video that Aubree wanted a “natural” look, but the winged eyeliner gave a flair of “e-girl.”

“Ok, so, Aubree likes the eyeliner look,” Houska said in the TikTok video, before asking her daughter what the look is called. “Like, an e-girl look. I don’t even know what that means.”

“So we did a winged eyeliner. I’m gonna blend bottom with the top wing with some black eyeshadow and this really cute brush from It Cosmetics,” she said. “And then we’ll throw on some mascara.”

Houska Isn’t Coming Back to ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom” revamped the series by combining the cast of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” to create a “supersized” reality show.

MTV reportedly reached out to Houska to join the new series, called “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” but Houska declined to participate.

Leah Messer is the only original “Teen Mom 2” member that is with MTV.

Kailyn Lowry quit in April 2022 and Jenelle Evans was fired in 2019.

Evans, however, will be returning to “Teen Mom” for a cameo. She attended Briana DeJesus’ “I Won” party — a celebration she threw after she won her defamation lawsuit against Lowry.

Don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.