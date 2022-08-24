PHOTO: Fans Love Aubree’s Makeup Done by Chelsea Houska

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska gave her daughter, 12-year-old Aubree Lind-DeBoer, a whole new look. Aubree is about to turn 13 and enter 7th grade, so Houska said she wanted to help Aubree with her makeup.

“Makeup look for my 7th grader,” Houska captioned a TikTok video on August 23, which garnered more than 3 million views in less than 24 hours. “Aubree and I did an Ulta haul, so watch us do a natural 7th grade makeup look.”

“So we went to Ulta — this is not sponsored — and we just grabbed a few things and we thought we’d film us playing around with it,” Houska said at the beginning of the video. “So we’re starting with some blush. She’s not doing any face product — like foundation, or anything — um, but we’re starting out with this Anastasia Beverly Hills blush in latte.”

Houska went on to Aubree’s eyebrows next. She chose a tinted brow gel from Anastasia in taupe. She also grabbed a clear gel to give Aubree “that little brushed up look.”

Houska didn’t put any foundation on her daughter, but she did allow her to wear some highlight because Aubree “really likes the look.”

She chose another product from Anastasia. “We obviously went hard on the Anastasia aisle and we got this highlight stick from her,” Houska joked. “This is in pink diamond. So we’re just gonna go on her nose and some highlights.”

The theme of the look was to keep things natural, and that went for Aubree’s lips too.

“This is an Urban Decay 24/7 lip pencil and the color is naked 2 and we’re just gonna line her lip and do a little color but nothing cray,” the former “Teen Mom 2” star said. “I feel like in real life this looks a lot less dramatic than it does in the video but this looks really, really good.”

Aubree Wanted to Have an ‘E-Girl’ Look

The most dramatic part of Aubree’s makeup was her eyes.

Houska used Tarte’s Big Ego for Aubree’s mascara and Stila’s waterproof eyeliner.

“Ok, so, Aubree likes the eyeliner look,” Houska said, before asking her 12-year-old what the look is called. “Like, an e-girl look. I don’t even know what that means.”

“So we did a winged eyeliner. I’m gonna blend bottom with the top wing with some black eyeshadow and this really cute brush from It Cosmetics,” she said. “And then we’ll throw on some mascara.”

Aubree said she was happy with how her makeover turned out.

“Alright, And this is the final look,” Houska told the camera. “We just did a natural face, a winged eyeliner, some highlight down the nose and you look so much older.”

Fans Gushed Over Aubree’s Grown-Up Look

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit were generally pleased with how Aubree’s makeover turned out.

“Cute and age appropriate,” one person wrote. “We love to see it.”

“Super cute and modest for her age,” penned a second social media user. “I am enjoying that this generation has parents allowing them to express themselves in age appropriate ways.”

“She’s so cute. Go Aubree, express your style ✨,” a third fan said.