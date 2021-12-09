PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska Grows Family With Latest Addition

“Teen Mom 2” favorite Chelsea Houska’s small menagerie just got a little bigger. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, welcomed a new pet into their family on December 8, 20201, a mini highland cow named Todd.

“Anotha one,” DeBoer and Houska wrote on the Down Home DeBoers Instagram page.

The announcement garnered more than 64,000 likes and amassed hundreds of comments. Fans on Reddit were also thrilled about Houska’s new cow, saying the new pet was “so cute” and “fluffy.”

“That’s the cutest thing I think I’ve ever seen! 😍,” gushed a social media user.

A lot of people praised Houska and DeBoer for the names they pick for their pets. “Aww he looks like a Todd! They’ve been killin the pet name game,” they wrote.

Fans suspected DeBoer and Houska would properly care for the new pet. “I rest easy knowing these animals are not subjected to hourly torture,” one of the most popular comments said.

The DeBoer family has been steadily growing their little farm. They have three dogs: Phil, a great dane; Barara, a pug, and Dale the basset hound. They now have three cows — Nelson, Steve and Todd— and two goats called Dixie and Lou. As shown on “Teen Mom 2,” one of the first animals Houska and DeBoer adopted was a pig named Pete.

The Down Home DeBoer’s Instagram page also shows a cat roaming around the land, but it wasn’t clear if the cat belongs to the family or is a stray.

Last Month DeBoer & Houska Welcomed a Basset Hound

It was one month ago when the South Dakota natives revealed they just added Dale the basset hound to their family.

At the time, some fans worried Dale wasn’t in good health because his eyes seemed droppy and his skin was saggy.

Houska didn’t publicly address the concern.

Houska’s Animals Weren’t Featured on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Aside from Pete’s adoption, Houska and DeBoer didn’t usually show their pets on “Teen Mom 2.” Phil the great dane did, however, make occasional guest appearances.

Back in 2018, Houska revealed the animals didn’t make an appearance on MTV because all the people associated with the crew — as well as the cameras and recording equipment — spooked the animals.

“I’ve said this before but when there’s a crew of 6-10 people plus Cole me& the kids in my not so huge living room, my animals get anxiety,” she explained via Twitter on July 10, 2018. “I’ve found it’s easier to have them downstairs (with giant couch to lounge and the tv on) when everyone is there.”

Fans who want to continue to get a glimpse inside Houska’s life will have to follow her on social media. The reality TV star turned Instagram influencer quit “Teen Mom 2” after 10 years with the series.

Her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, is one of the main reasons Houska and DeBoer decided to step away from the show.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” the mother-of-four told E! News in May 2021.

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she added.

In addition to Aubree, DeBoer and Houska are also the parents to a 4-year-old son, Waston; a 3-year-old daughter, Layne; and a 10-month-old baby girl, Walker June.

