PHOTO: Chris Lopez Slams Pic of Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend With Lux

“Teen Mom 2” star Chris Lopez shaded Kailyn Lowry after she posted a picture that hid her boyfriend’s face, but showed their son.

“Damn near hiding the boy but quick to post with my son only… interesting,” he tweeted on May 24. Though Lopez deleted the message, it was preserved by various fan accounts on Instagram, like Teen Mom Shade Room.

The night before, Lowry posted a picture that showed 4-year-old Lux enjoying crabs for dinner with her new partner, 23-year-old Elijah Scott. “I literally cannot,” Lowry captioned the image, which blurred out the back of Scott’s shirt. The former “Teen Mom 2” star — who quit the series — added an emoji of a crab and a crying face.

Lowry has four children. She shares 12-year-old Isaac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera; she is the mother of 8-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin and she has two sons with Lopez, Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Lowry Said Scott Is the Love of Her Life

Lowry has kept her relationships quiet in the past, but there was something different about Scott. She never publicly talked about ex-boyfriend Malik Montgomery, even though they dated on and off for two years. Lopez also kept out of the spotlight for years, only signing on to “Teen Mom 2” during the show’s final season.

When it comes to Scott, they’re on a different level.

“I met the love of my life,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley on an episode of “Coffee Convos.”

“It’s crazy because they say when you know, you just know and that’s how I feel,” she said. “I feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime. Like, I feel like I have known him forever.”

Lowry hasn’t shown Scott’s face yet.

“You know how I said when I get engaged or married is when I’ll, like, post them? I’m ready to, like, soft-launch,” she told Chrisley. “I’m ready. It just feels like we’ve been best friends forever and now we’re just together. Like, I feel like I’ve known him forever.”

Lowry Struggled With Depression While Pregnant With Creed

Lowry shared a vulnerable moment during another episode of “Coffee Convos,” where she talked about how she struggled to take care of Creed when he was firstborn.

Lowry was depressed during pregnancy and it continued after Creed’s birth.

“I had depression already but the hormones from pregnancy exacerbated my pregnancy symptoms and I was so severely depressed while pregnant that I also struggled after I had him,” she said. “I didn’t want to take care of him.”

Lowry said that her mental health had nothing to do with the affection she has for her youngest son.

“And I love him to pieces. I just look at him and I’m like I want to bite you and love you and kiss you. I love him so much,” she said.

As Creed gets closer to turning 2 in June, Lowry still battles mental health issues.

“But it has been a real struggle for me — even up until now — sometimes trying to care for him because of the depression,” she said.