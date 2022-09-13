PHOTOS: Cory Wharton Shaves Entire Head & Beard

“Teen Mom” and “Challenge” star Cory Wharton surprised fans when he shaved off his beard and his head. Wharton is preparing for a role in a new film, “Black Spartans,” where he also serves as an executive producer.

The movie takes place in the mid-1960s and is about the “first fully integrated college football team,” according to the Internet Movie Database.

“Cuting all my hair off,” Wharton, 31, captioned his post on Instagram. “I haven’t seen my naked face in 10 years 🥺🫣 !!”

“You guys the movie started filming today & the film takes place in 1960s so the Director said the hairs gotta GO!” he continued, referring to director Ben Cory Jones.

Wharton thought his new look was funny.

“DEAR LORDDDD swipe right to see that lovely BABY FACE 🤣 I can’t stop laughing,” he said. “Cutting my hair was only gonna happen if it was for a movie or something like that, so the time has come and it’s time to part ways ( R.I.P) 🤣 & y’all better gas me up bc I need it, nice comments only 😂😂😂.”

Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, joked that she couldn’t recognize her partner. “Who is that 😂😂,” she wrote.

Wharton and Selfridge have two children together: 2-year-old Mila and baby Maya.

Wharton shares his eldest daughter, 5-year-old Ryder, with his ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd.

Fans Didn’t Like How Wharton’s Clean Face Looked on Him

Wharton’s “baby face” was not a hit with fans on Reddit.

An original poster took a screenshot of the MTV star’s post and shared it on the “Teen Mom” forum, where hundreds of people weighed in on Wharton’s appearance.

“I will never say a man is attractive until I see him without a beard. Even a close shave will catfish you,” said a top comment.

“Why does he look like he could be his own father??” one person wanted to know.

“I can see why he’s had facial hair for the last 10 years. Forgive me but he looks like somebody’s 45 year old creepy junkie uncle,” reads another popular response.

Wharton Faught Chase Demoor

Reality TV isn’t the only thing Wharton does: He took on a non-professional boxing match against Netflix star Chase Demoor. The event ended in a tie.

Wharton was happy the event was over.

“First boxing match done. Complete,” Wharton said via Instagram, per Monsters and Critics. “Thank you, guys. The experience was crazy. Wooo! We did that. We did that last night, and I just want to say thank you guys for everyone who came out and showed love.”

“I’m excited, man. I’m definitely gonna drop to 190, and we gonna make our moves from there. I’ma keep this short and simple. Appreciate y’all,” he added.

Wharton spent weeks preparing for the battle, where he went toe-to-toe with Demoor, who is five inches taller than him.

Wharton has taken a break from “The Challenge,” but he didn’t step away from “Teen Mom.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Wharton when he appears on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.