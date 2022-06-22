PHOTO: Leah Messer Posts Results From Cosmetic Procedure

Some “Teen Mom” fans didn’t know if they were looking at Leah Messer or Chelsea Houska after Messer got veneers on June 21.

In a photo posted to Instagram stories, Messer showed off her new pearly whites for the camera. She wore red lipstick and Ray Band aviator glasses. Her hair also appeared darker than usual, with many fans drawing a comparison to Messer’s former “Teen Mom” co-star.

“Legit thought this was Chelsea,” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

A number of social media users weighed in about the observation.

“New Leah looks like old Chelsea. Weird,” they claimed. “It’s the veneers, sunglasses and filter. I thought the same thing!” a second agreed.

Some people were confused why Messer got veneers since her original teeth were “fine.”

“Why would you shave down your real teeth permanently to weird little nubbins only for them to look like…this? I don’t get this veneer trend,” they said.

Others were worried that Messer’s new teeth weren’t natural-looking.

“The veneers (front 6/8 teeth) are waaaay too white. They make her natural teeth in the back practically disAppear with how dark and dingy they look just compared to the fake white. Ugh,” they wrote.

Messer went to the same doctor’s office as her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

“So I’m at my very first veneers appointment at Smile Savvy with Dr. Joya Lyons,” Messer said on Instagram stories. “Jaylan got his veneers done by her husband, Dr. Drew Lyons, and I’m super excited. What do you guys think?”

Messer Is Redoing Her Home

Messer is adding her own flair to her new home after she moved in with Mobley.

The star wanted to take down some of the wallpaper in her home but wasn’t sure how she should go about it.

She opened a Q&A section on Instagram to see if any of her followers had some tips.

“Everyone is pretty much saying to steam it off and… good luck because it’s a pain in the butt,” Messer wrote.

Mobley also participated in the Q&A. “Let me do i and you go sit down,” he said.

“Patiently waiting for you to get back home. There’s a to do list that awaits,” Messer wrote back.

“There’s only one thing I’m excited for on that list,” he answered.

Mobley said he bought the West Virginia house for Messer and her three daughters — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and 9-year-old Addie — but only Mobley’s name is on the deed, per In Touch Weekly.

Mobley Called Himself the ‘Greatest Bonus Dad’

Mobley proclaimed he was the “greatest bonus dad” the day before Father’s Day.

“As Father’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think about how these beautiful girls have allowed me to be the greatest Bonus Dad EVER!” he said.

Mobley thanked Messer for “allowing me” into her family.

“We love you so much!” Messer said in the comment section. “Thank you for all that you do with us and for us. We never want to imagine life w/o you in it. We are so blessed and lucky to have you babe. You’re the best bonus Dad, ever. 4L🤞🏼❤️.”