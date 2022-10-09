Cole DeBoer Shows Photos of His Sweet Bond With Aubree Throughout the Years

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Cole DeBoer created a sweet TikTok video that showed how long he’s been in Aubree’s life.

The South Dakota native has been around Aubree since she was 5 years old after he started to date former MTV star Chelsea Houska in 2014. The couple met at a gas station and has been together ever since.

Some of the first memories DeBoer and Aubree made together was going apple picking. Every few years they recreated the moment where DeBoer held up Aubree to a tree and she chose an apple.

To commemorate the tradition, DeBoer held Aubree in his arms one more time. But Aubree isn’t a child anymore.

The 13-year-old agreed to recreate the photo with her stepfather, reaching for a red apple and smiling widely for the picture.

DeBoer paired the video with the song “I’m Just a Kid” by Simple Plan. He captioned the clip, “Recreated a classic” and included hashtags like “recreated a classic.”

Fans on social media gushed over the recreation.

“The coolest dad on earth,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“This is the sweetest thing 🥲 I’m so glad she’s grown up w a daddy that absolutely loves her!” says another top TikTok response.

The family celebrated autumn at Country Apple Orchard in South Dakota for their fall festival.

The orchard offers more than just apples. There’s a petting zoo, corn maze, tractor rides and pumpkin picking and much more.

Houska shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her kids at the festival and wrote that it was the “best day.” They commemorated the event by making apple pie.

Will Houska & DeBoer Have More Kids?

DeBoer and Houska have been married since October 2016. They went on to welcome three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne, and 1-year-old Walker June.

Now a family of six, Houska said they might be “done” expanding their family.

“I love babies so much, but I think four is probably it,” Houska told In Touch Weekly in 2021. “I’m 99% on that, so we’ll see.”

During a Q&A on Instagram in July 2022, Houska said it was the “most asked” question she gets.

“Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more,” she revealed, as noted by Us Weekly.

But DeBoer hinted there could be more kids in their future. “But you know, if we do, we do,” he said.

Where Is Adam Lind Now?

Aubree is the child Houska welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind. Houska championed Lind’s relationship with Aubree, but he failed to become the father she wanted for her daughter.

In 2018, Aubree hyphenated her last name to Lind-DeBoer, paying homage to her special relationship with her stepfather.

Houska doesn’t often talk about her ex-boyfriend. In fact, not airing Aubree’s personal business was one of the reasons she decided to step away from “Teen Mom.”

But in a rare update, Houska said that her ex was doing well –as far as she knows.

“I think he’s doing pretty good. I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things,” Houska said during an Instagram live in February 2022. “That he’s in a good place.”

She said Aubree and her biological father still aren’t close. “There’s no set-up time to see him,” Houska revealed.