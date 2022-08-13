PHOTO: Rachel Beaver Slams MTV in Deleted Post

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Rachel Beaver was not happy with MTV when she found out she wouldn’t be included in filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” The series brings together cast members from the three series and offers them therapy so they can improve their relationships.

Beaver, 20, said she won’t be participating in season 2 of “Family Reunion” because she’s not old enough to drink.

“I love being one of the youngest girls on “Teen Mom” & getting excluded from events,” she wrote via Instagram stories on August 13. “Didn’t know showing us getting drunk was more important than getting the children together. But pop off. Lmfaoo.”

“btw I’m not invited to “Teen Mom family reunion” because I’m not 21 yet,” she continued. “Teen. Mom. Make it make sense.”

The star deleted the messages, but they were preserved by “Teen Mom” fan pages and also posted to Reddit.

If it’s true that Beaver was left out because of her age, she wouldn’t be the only “Teen Mom” missing out on the event. Madison Beith, 19, is also underage.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2 is supposed to start filming at the end of August or the beginning of September. Where the first season took place in San Diego, California, an insider told The Ashley the girls will be heading north — maybe Oregon — to film season 2.

An insider told The Ashley MTV was going for a “woodsy vibe.”

Fans Agreed With Beaver

A majority of fans on Reddit agreed with Beaver. A thread about her post attracted dozens of comments.

“I actually think she makes a good point,” one person said.

“personally, i think she’s right. it is TEEN mom, & the whole point of the show is to show teenage parents. it’s not her problem mtv decided to keep the same group of girls until they’re 30🤷🏻‍♀️,” reads one of the most popular responses, with more than 50 upvotes.

Some viewers, however, argued that MTV was just covering their bases. “Remember her birthday where she was so determined to go get “f***** up?” I’m not convinced that she wouldn’t go and be a mess!” wrote a fan, amassing at least 60 upvotes.

Beaver Got in Trouble With the DMV

During the current season of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” Beaver revealed she was unable to get her driver’s license because of past tickets.

“Now that I am trying to get my s*** right and I would like to buy a car and get my license and these obstacles are popping up, it’s just like so inconvenient at this time,” Beaver said, according to Pop Culture.

“See, I got two tickets whenever I was 16 [and] 17,” the MTV star explained to her sister, Malorie. “I thought it was the one whenever I was 16, [but] mom’s telling me yesterday that it was the second one. Well, the first one got dropped.”

“I sat in the courthouse for five hours and did a test!” she continued. “I did it already. I don’t know why they’re pestering me.”

Beaver blamed her mother, Stephanie Polo, for everything that’s gone wrong in her life.

“I was actually on a good track from the age of 5 to the age of 13 whenever I lived with my Nana, ’til I turned 14 and moved in with mom,” she said.

“I believe I definitely would have got my license at 16, went to college, not got pregnant — I just think I would’ve went down the ‘right paths’ in society if I wouldn’t have moved in with mom,” she added.

