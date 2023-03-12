Ryan Edwards Releases New Statement on Mackenzie Standifer

Former “Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards went on a heated rant where he slammed his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Standifer, 26, filed for divorce on February 27 after six years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The filing came after Edwards’ arrest on February 10 and multiple allegations that Standifer had an affair.

Standifer has largely remained quiet while their marriage drama has played out on social media since January, but Edwards, 35, has taken to Instagram a few times to talk about the situation. In his most recent post, shared via Instagram on March 11, Edwards accused Standifer of being lazy and walking out on their two children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

The post has since been deleted, but Heavy obtained a screenshot of his post before it was scrubbed from Edwards’ account:

How do i find the laziest fakest pos person that still uses my name to make money and still can’t manage to take care of the responsibility you walk out on. Idk how u look at you’re self. I see why ppl can’t stand me for being real. Can’t change the truth tho. Now I see why you have problems bc you cant stand to hear the truth. Pos go be a mother and not s**t. I ONLY WASTE MY TIME DOING THIS BC SEEING MY KIDS CRY EVERY TIME THEY LEAVE IT KILLS ME. Just do the right thing good god, stop being a pos. #3

In another post, shared via Instagram on March 12, Edwards posted a picture of himself working on a car. His dog, Chance, rested under the vehicle. “Understand now why you keep looking 👀 like your going to attack me…again,” he wrote.

Edwards and Standfier have been married since 2017, when MTV filmed Edwards nodding off on the way to the wedding. They had a small ceremony, and the only people in attendance — besides the bride and the groom — were Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards. His mother cried during the nuptials, saying she didn’t feel like it was right that Edwards’ son, Bentley, wasn’t included. Edwards and Standifer got hitched right before he went to rehab to treat his heroin addiction.

Bentley is the 14-year-old son Edwards shares with his ex-girlfriend, current “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout. They appeared on the first season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009, and were promoted to “Teen Mom.”

Edwards was arrested on March 1 after police accused him of stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a press release issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on February 10 and booked at the Silverdale Detention Center on new and existing charges — including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance — after police found out he had an active warrant issued by the Chattanooga police, per a press release shared by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fans Weren’t on Edwards’ Side

Social media users had a lot to say about Edwards’ post.

Some were fearful of the situation.

“This man is so fucking dangerous and so f***ing stupid which is a horrible combo. He’s currently out on bail from being arrested for harassment but sure do this,” one person wrote via Reddit.

Others called Edwards out, claiming he neglected his own duties as a parent. “Well, Rhine, if you EVER took responsibility even once in your life maybe you wouldn’t be here right now. This is the hell YOU created and deserve,” a social media user said.

A few fans worried about Edwards’ sobriety. “I can’t shake the feeling that he isn’t long for this world. I hope his parents try to get him some real help before it’s too late,” they said.