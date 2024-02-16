Teen Mom Star’s Estranged Husband May Be Making a Big Move

“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards appears to have moved in with his new girlfriend.

The site @tm-chatter on Instagram shared a photo from Amanda Conner’s Instagram page which appears to show Edwards hanging a television on the wall.

“#RyanEdwards and his girlfriend have moved in together #TeenMom #TeenMomOG,” the site declared. InTouchWeekly also reported that Edwards is moving in with Conner, saying she shared two photos showing the move. Those photos are no longer available on her Instagram page, however.

Edwards is the estranged husband of “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Standifer. She filed for divorce from Edwards last year, according to OK Magazine. They broke up in January 23 and have two children together, according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Conner Has Posted About Love on Her Instagram Page

Conner has posted some loved-up photos on her Instagram page. On February 15, she posted a picture of a couple holding hands, as well as a leaf shaped like a heart. The post hasn’t received any comments.

“I pray for him because he goes through things he doesn’t talk about,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

“I thought love was dead. Now you’re changing my mind,” read a post on February 5 on her page. The post contained video snippets showing Ryan Edwards.

They have both posted photos from a high school wrestling match lately.

Meanwhile, issues continue between Edwards and Standifer. According to OK Magazine, Standifer accused Edwards of sending her threatening messages in January 2024. “Mackenzie advised Ryan sent her a message stating, ‘You’re going to be hard-pressed to find another place to live and no one is going to survive anything,'” police records obtained by OK said. In March 2023, Edwards was accused of harassing Standifer, OK Magazine reported.

Body cam footage obtained by the U.S. Sun showed Edwards speaking with police before going into Standifer’s house to try to retrieve an item. “I’m good. I won’t be back. I don’t know where it is. I’m going to have to find it later when I have more time. I appreciate your time,” he says in the video, according to The Sun.

Amanda Conner Wrote With a Photo, ‘Our New Home’

Conner’s second photo showed her “wearing cow slippers, which we rested on the hardwood floor in between a coffee table and couch,” InTouchWeekly reported, noting that she captioned that picture, “Our new home.”

According to InTouchWeekly, it’s believed the couple met while Edwards was completing rehab ordered by a court last summer. They first went Instagram official in an August 2023 picture showing Conner on his motorcycle, InTouchWeekly reported, but he later deleted the picture.

Conner and Edwards met in rehab, The Sun reported, adding that she has a history of arrests relating to drug issues.

“They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing,” a source told The Sun, adding that Conner is a mother to a son and is from Tennessee.

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner’s Dad Everett Turner Has Fans Raving About His Looks.