‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is ‘Over’ Kody’s ‘Disturbing’ Behavior: Report

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown is “over” ignoring the “red flags” in her relationship with her husband, Kody Brown, according to a new report by In Touch Weekly.

Meri has reportedly been holding Kody accountable for his actions since Janelle announced she was leaving the family. “She’s over it,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “She admitted that his treatment of her has been disturbing.”

Kody is down to two wives, with Christine Brown announcing their divorce in November 2021 and Janelle Brown confirming their separation in the preview for their “One of One” special. Meri is Kody’s first wife, whom he legally divorced in 2014 after 24 years of marriage so he could wed his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her three children from a past relationship.

Janelle was his second wife and Christine was his third wife. They had spiritual unions.

Robyn Claims The Wives Handed Kody To Her

In a “super tease” for the “One of One” “Sister Wives” special with host Sukanya Krishnan, wife No. 4 Robyn claimed that Meri, Janelle and Christine didn’t want to spend time with Kody when she came into the family in 2014.

Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn sat down to talk to Krishnan separately.

“They handed him to me and said we don’t want to spend time with him, basically,” Robyn claimed in the preview.

The host then asked Kody if Robyn was his favorite wife, a belief that has been shared among “Sister Wives” fans for years.

“You know, that’s the most unfair question,” Kody responded.

Robyn claimed that Christine stopped Kody from reconciling with Meri after she had an emotional affair with someone online, who turned out to be a catfish.

When Krishnan asked Meri if she knew about that, Meri didn’t know what the host was talking about.

Christine maintained that Robyn’s accusation wasn’t true.

“That’s not me,” she said. “I would never do that.”

Kody Doesn’t Want to Be in a Relationship With Meri Anymore

Kody confirmed on the December 11 episode of “Sister Wives” that he didn’t want to be married to Meri. The confession came up while Kody, Meri, Janelle and Robyn were talking about potentially moving into one big house together.

Robyn and Kody agreed that COVID “exposed” their family. Robyn still wanted work on things, because she was afraid they would “disappear as a family.”

Kody wasn’t sure how to fix things. Meri and Robyn wanted to work on the relationship, but Janelle stayed quiet.

“I’m exhausted. Like, who cares. If you’re not with me, you’re against me,” Kody said in a confessional. “F off. You know, I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t wanna be in a relationship with her anymore.”

Meri said she could see comparisons between her relationship with Kody and what is happening with Christine.

“It’s interesting hearing him talk about this and the parallels that are happening with him and Christine and me an him,” she said. “It’s kinda disturbing because like some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine but not me.”