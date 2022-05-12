Eight Cast Members Will Return for ‘Teen Mom Legacy’

In March 2022, news broke that a new MTV show titled “Teen Mom Legacy” was in the works. An inside source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that the new show would combine “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” in a “last-ditch effort” to save the franchise.

“Teen Mom” ratings have been declining in recent years, and according to The Ashley, production has been scrambling to find a solution. The season 11 premiere of “Teen Mom 2” only brought in 459,000 viewers, making it the third-lowest rating in its history, The Ashley reported.

Many details about the new combination show are still under wraps, but here’s what we know.

Who Will Be on the Show?

According to The Ashley, eight women are set to star in the new series. The cast includes Catelyn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Two original cast members, Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie McKee will not be returning.

“Kail was asked, but she turned the new show down,” a source told The Ashley.

“Mackenzie was not asked,” the source revealed. “She was basically ghosted by MTV and [her producers] and was never actually told she was not invited to be on the show. They just didn’t respond to her and left her hanging.”

An inside source spoke exclusively to The Ashley about the new cast, stating, “eight girls are filming for the show; whether or not all of the girls’ segments make it into the episodes will depend on how exciting their footage is.”

“Everyone agrees that the original shows have become stale and forced, with the girls desperately trying to come up with storylines,” the source shared. “With this format, only the girls with actual events happening in their lives that are film-worthy will make the final cut.”

“The producers hope this will keep everything exciting for the fans and also for the girls who are filming,” the source added.

The Teen Moms Are Getting a Pay Cut

According to The Ashley, pre-production began in March, and filming recently started.

An insider told The Ashley that a few “Teen Mom” stars were unhappy to learn they may receive a pay cut.

“The cast only gets paid for the episodes they’re in,” the source said. “If their voice or image doesn’t appear in the episode, they are not paid, so with each episode only featuring select girls, this will be a real hack in their paycheck, especially to the girls who don’t really show much while filming.”

Kailyn Lowry on Why She Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry revealed the reason she is stepping away from “Teen Mom 2” on the Friday, April 22 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous.”

The mother-of-four spoke candidly about her “Teen Mom” retirement, telling her guest, Perez Hilton, she has no interest in filming future seasons.

“You know the ratings are really dropping for us,” she told Perez, “I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show.”

Lowry, 30, has been a part of the “Teen Mom” family for over a decade. She made her MTV debut on the hit show “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 and later starred in “Teen Mom 2” for 11 seasons.

Lowry told Perez that money played a role in her decision to step away.

She revealed that the money she makes from her three podcasts combined is greater than her MTV salary.