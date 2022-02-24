Teen Mom Star Wants to Go on a ‘Dating Show’

Briana DeJesus has been loving the single life.

On February 22, 2022, the “Teen Mom” star tweeted, “I’ve been single and celibate for 8 months. After I hit a year, I’m going on bumble and hinge.”

In a separate tweet, she wrote, “Put me on a dating show! @mtv I’m ready,” along with a laughing face emoji.

Put me on a dating show! @mtv I’m ready 😂 — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) February 23, 2022

DeJesus shares daughter Nova, 10, with ex Devoin Austin and Stella, four, with ex Luis Hernandez.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Accused DeJesus of Being Involved With Ex Chris Lopez

DeJesus’ relationships have been a source of controversy in recent months. In December 2021, Lowry was asked by a fan in an Instagram story, “What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with/after having Lopez child?,” per Us Weekly.

Lowry responded, “I don’t know what you’re trying to say but she allegedly f***** the third one in April so go ask all of them.”

According to Us Weekly, Lowry was likely referring to her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

On December 7, 2021, DeJesus responded to Lowry’s claims, stating that they were false. “No I didn’t,” DeJesus told Us Weekly about getting together with Lopez.

DeJesus did, however, date Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, from 2017 to 2018, according to Us Weekly.

Dejesus’ ‘Surprise’ Gift to Lowry

The drama between Lowry and DeJesus doesn’t end there.

In June 2021, Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation after she claimed that Lowry “physically beat” Lopez and “broke into” his mother’s house, per The Sun.

A hearing set for Lowry and DeJesus was postponed on a number of occasions and became yet another point of contention between the reality stars.

In an email exchange provided to The Sun by DeJesus’ lawyer, Lowry’s lawyer wrote, “We are a fairly laid back office and usually, we grant these… This, however, is an unusual case, and your client can ask the court for an adjournment. Ms. Lowry does not consent.”

DeJesus then proceeded to buy Lowry a treadmill, after stating on social media she would be sending Lowry a “surprise.” According to The Sun, in an email to DeJesus’ lawyer, Lowry’s attorney wrote, “The surprise was a treadmill. When read with the message, a reasonable reader would view it as your client calling my client overweight.”

The email continued, “If your client wants favors from my client, she should stop antagonizing her and perhaps issue an apology for the very statements she made which is the focus of this lawsuit.”

DeJesus’ lawyer replied that DeJesus “in no way intended to upset” Lowry, per The Sun.

On February 21, 2022, Lowry posted a photo that showed her standing between two bookcases intended for her new home.

She captioned the photo, “I still cannot get over these beauties 🤩 @hillbuilditcreations really nailed it & executed the vision 🤍 custom 9’ for my home office.”

In the comments section of the photo, fans commented on Lowry’s figure. “You are looking slim !!! You go,” someone wrote.” A second echoed those sentiments, writing, “KAIL YOU LOOK SO GOOD.”

Another viewer wrote on Facebook, “Guess that treadmill worked!”

Lowry did not directly address the comments.